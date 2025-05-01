-
Pets are back! Adopt yours!
-
Fixed all known issues regarding achievements and tasks
-
Fixed all known layering issues
-
Performance improvements
-
macOS: Change color from sRGB to P3 Gamut
-
macOS: Changed from OpenGL to Metal API
Ad Agency Tycoon v1.2.0 - Pets are back!
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Ad Agency Tycoon Content Depot 1298821
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 1298822
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 1298823
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update