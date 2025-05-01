 Skip to content

1 May 2025 Build 18284414 Edited 1 May 2025 – 15:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Pets are back! Adopt yours!

  • Fixed all known issues regarding achievements and tasks

  • Fixed all known layering issues

  • Performance improvements

  • macOS: Change color from sRGB to P3 Gamut

  • macOS: Changed from OpenGL to Metal API

