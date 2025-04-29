The winds of magic have swept through the Academy once more, bringing a fresh wave of fixes and enchantments. Here’s what our patch-wielding wizards have conjured this time:
-
The magical scroll now opens properly — no more cursed silence!
-
Rank 2 students no longer vanish into the void when loading your game.
-
Certain objects and effects now properly disappear when students leave their job stations.
-
Adjusted the student waiting positions in the Trial Room — they now wait with grace and purpose.
-
Removed several unnecessary collisions cluttering the grounds.
-
Updated Self-Defense Tier 3 assets with improved visuals.
-
Polished positioning and layout across a few work areas for better flow.
-
New Self-Defense animations for a more dynamic dueling experience!
-
Added the second bed from the Tech Tree to the Teacher Dormitory Tier 2 — because even professors need their rest.
- The realm's finest dragon tamers are finalizing the taming rituals of the Wizz… A complete rework of the Wizz and their role in the Wizlair is on the horizon! 🐉
Until next time...
Thank you for all your continued feedback and support — it fuels our spellcraft!
May your mana never run dry, and your classrooms stay chaos-free.
See you in the next update, headmasters!
Drop a review on Steam and join our Discord to help us keep the magic alive!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2668000/Wizdom_Academy/
SOCIALS : DISCORD | TWITTER | [FACEBOOK](www.facebook.com/people/Wizdom-Academy/100094656188383/) | INSTAGRAM | TIKTOK
– Kipwak Studio Team
Changed files in this update