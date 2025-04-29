 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 April 2025 Build 18284412 Edited 29 April 2025 – 19:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The winds of magic have swept through the Academy once more, bringing a fresh wave of fixes and enchantments. Here’s what our patch-wielding wizards have conjured this time:

  • The magical scroll now opens properly — no more cursed silence!

  • Rank 2 students no longer vanish into the void when loading your game.

  • Certain objects and effects now properly disappear when students leave their job stations.

  • Adjusted the student waiting positions in the Trial Room — they now wait with grace and purpose.

  • Removed several unnecessary collisions cluttering the grounds.

  • Updated Self-Defense Tier 3 assets with improved visuals.

  • Polished positioning and layout across a few work areas for better flow.

  • New Self-Defense animations for a more dynamic dueling experience!

  • Added the second bed from the Tech Tree to the Teacher Dormitory Tier 2 — because even professors need their rest.

  • The realm's finest dragon tamers are finalizing the taming rituals of the Wizz… A complete rework of the Wizz and their role in the Wizlair is on the horizon! 🐉

Until next time...

Thank you for all your continued feedback and support — it fuels our spellcraft!

May your mana never run dry, and your classrooms stay chaos-free.

See you in the next update, headmasters!

Drop a review on Steam and join our Discord to help us keep the magic alive!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2668000/Wizdom_Academy/

SOCIALS : DISCORD | TWITTER | [FACEBOOK](www.facebook.com/people/Wizdom-Academy/100094656188383/) | INSTAGRAM | TIKTOK

– Kipwak Studio Team

Changed files in this update

Depot 2668001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link