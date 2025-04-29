The winds of magic have swept through the Academy once more, bringing a fresh wave of fixes and enchantments. Here’s what our patch-wielding wizards have conjured this time:

The magical scroll now opens properly — no more cursed silence!

Rank 2 students no longer vanish into the void when loading your game.

Certain objects and effects now properly disappear when students leave their job stations.

Adjusted the student waiting positions in the Trial Room — they now wait with grace and purpose.

Removed several unnecessary collisions cluttering the grounds.

Updated Self-Defense Tier 3 assets with improved visuals.

Polished positioning and layout across a few work areas for better flow.

New Self-Defense animations for a more dynamic dueling experience!

Added the second bed from the Tech Tree to the Teacher Dormitory Tier 2 — because even professors need their rest.

The realm's finest dragon tamers are finalizing the taming rituals of the Wizz… A complete rework of the Wizz and their role in the Wizlair is on the horizon! 🐉

Until next time...

Thank you for all your continued feedback and support — it fuels our spellcraft!

May your mana never run dry, and your classrooms stay chaos-free.

See you in the next update, headmasters!

– Kipwak Studio Team