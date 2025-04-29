-
Fixed some issues where blood decals wouldn't always respect the blood opacity setting
-
Enemies buffed by banner guys now have a max size so they don't get huge and crash the game
-
More robust checking for corrupt save files
1.1.2 - Small fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2351891
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 2351892
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update