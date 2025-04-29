 Skip to content

29 April 2025 Build 18284133 Edited 29 April 2025 – 18:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed some issues where blood decals wouldn't always respect the blood opacity setting

  • Enemies buffed by banner guys now have a max size so they don't get huge and crash the game

  • More robust checking for corrupt save files

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2351891
macOS Depot 2351892
