Commanders of the Galactic Garrison,

We've heard your feedback and deployed a series of balance adjustments to enhance your defensive strategies against the alien hordes. This update focuses on making your garrison forces more accessible and durable while creating more rewarding engagements with enemy forces.

Balance Changes:

Reduced Unit Costs: All defensive units now require fewer resources to deploy

Enhanced Barricades: Increased health points for all barricade types

Tougher Frontline: Increased health for soldiers and turrets

Adjustmented Enemy Forces: Decreased health points for all enemy types

Reduced Minimum Spawn Counts: Lowered the minimum number of enemies per wave

Increased Research Rewards: Higher research point yields from defeated enemies

Technical Improvements:

Engine Update: Updated to the latest version of our game engine

We hope these changes will create a more balanced and enjoyable experience for all our defenders. Thank you for your continued support and feedback!