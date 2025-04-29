 Skip to content

29 April 2025 Build 18284047 Edited 29 April 2025 – 18:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Towers menu: added text for amount of stats points upgraded for each stat (damage, attack speed, range and splash), to check how many points were upgraded for each one more easily.

  • Small fixes on new menus.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3194971
