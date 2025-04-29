Hey slugcats,
New patch alert!
This patch fixes a constant game crash in Rusted Wrecks, prevents being swarmed by locusts immediately upon warping into a place that contains them, and more.
If you want to read more about the patch, I’ll write the full patch notes below.
Patch Notes
-
Fixed a consistent game crash in one of the areas in Rusted Wrecks.
-
Prevent being swarmed by locusts immediately upon warping into a place that contains them.
-
Ripple tears will no longer spawn inside shelters and some other key areas in the campaign.
-
Fixed some scenarios where it was possible to create multiple player-created warps within the same room.
-
Fixed some warp points not displaying their icon on the mini-map.
-
Changed mini-map icon for ripple warps to distinguish them from normal warps.
-
Made it easier to deal with portals in areas that have wind effects.
-
Made boosts received by geysers more consistent and reliable.
-
Fixed various incorrect interactions and visual bugs inside the ripple space.
-
Fixed the "Points" value not being displayed on Expedition's Challenges page.
-
Fixed tamed slugpups not following the player or obeying commands at the start of a cycle until being given an object.
-
Fixed the Karma flower animation not playing on Hunter's death statistics screen.
If you do continue running into a bug or issue after the patch please report it in the bug report form and the team will have better tracking on it!
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSezXL3WE2udFn8qJn-4bKHf-YkxiIbzmLB6jSwP6XYfp8DJtQ/viewform
- Riv otter
