Hey slugcats,

New patch alert!

This patch fixes a constant game crash in Rusted Wrecks, prevents being swarmed by locusts immediately upon warping into a place that contains them, and more.

If you want to read more about the patch, I’ll write the full patch notes below.

Patch Notes

Fixed a consistent game crash in one of the areas in Rusted Wrecks.

Prevent being swarmed by locusts immediately upon warping into a place that contains them.

Ripple tears will no longer spawn inside shelters and some other key areas in the campaign.

Fixed some scenarios where it was possible to create multiple player-created warps within the same room.

Fixed some warp points not displaying their icon on the mini-map.

Changed mini-map icon for ripple warps to distinguish them from normal warps.

Made it easier to deal with portals in areas that have wind effects.

Made boosts received by geysers more consistent and reliable.

Fixed various incorrect interactions and visual bugs inside the ripple space.

Fixed the "Points" value not being displayed on Expedition's Challenges page.

Fixed tamed slugpups not following the player or obeying commands at the start of a cycle until being given an object.

Fixed the Karma flower animation not playing on Hunter's death statistics screen.

If you do continue running into a bug or issue after the patch please report it in the bug report form and the team will have better tracking on it!

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSezXL3WE2udFn8qJn-4bKHf-YkxiIbzmLB6jSwP6XYfp8DJtQ/viewform