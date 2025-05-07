Shooting Rush

Damage has been increased for all Ranks.

Flash Launcher

An area of effect splash damage has been applied to the skill with a radius of 3.5m.

The distance pushed back when using the skill has been removed.

Damage has been increased for all Ranks.

Bullet Slide

Bullet Storm

The effect of Seal: Fragarach will only be applied once when using the skill.

The attack interval per shot has been slightly increased from 0.02 seconds to 0.04 seconds.

The cooldown has been shortened from 15 seconds to 12 seconds at Rank 1.

The Max Damage Limit has been increased for all Ranks.

Damage per additional target has been increased for all Ranks.

Damage per shot has been increased for all Ranks.

Way of the Gun

The cooldown has been shortened from 180 seconds to 120 seconds at Rank 1.

Bonus Damage has been increased for all Ranks when Way of the Gun is active.

Shuriken Charge

The cooldown time has been shortened from 4 seconds to 2 seconds at Dan 3.

The range has been increased from 14m to 15m at Dan 3.

Damage has been increased for all Ranks.

Kunai Storm

The range has been increased from 10m to 15m at Dan 3.

Damage has been increased for all Ranks.

Explosive Kunai

The delay after using the skill has been reduced.

The Enemy Stun Duration has been reduced from 3 seconds to 2 seconds at Rank 1.

The cooldown time has been reduced from 11 seconds to 6 seconds at Rank 1.

Changed so that the hit targets are no longer pushed out of position.

The Explosive Trigger Range of the kunai has been increased from 1m to 2m for Rank 1.

When the skill is cast, the distance between each kunai will adjust to be farther apart the farther the skill is from your character.

The cooldown time has been shortened from 4 seconds to 2 seconds at Rank 1.

The range has been increased from 10m to 20m for Rank 1.

Damage has been increased for all Ranks.

Smokescreen

The delay upon using the skill has been reduced.

The range has been increased from 10m to 15m at Rank 1.

Sakura Abyss

Several changes to Partners have been made.

A “Disable Basic Interaction” button has been added in the menu options when right-clicking a Partner.

Some Partners' dialogue and lines have been updated.

After sitting on the multi-person chair, you can change the seat that your summoned Partner occupies through right-clicking your Partner and selecting “Sit Together”.

A Partner can only be seated on a multi-person chair placed by the Milletian who summoned them.

Multi-person chairs can now be used with Partners.

William and Commerce Partners cannot have their body type or height modified.

A Partner’s height can be modified through the use of Partner Age Potions.

A Partner’s weight, upper body, and lower body can be modified similar to a player’s body through the use of Hot Springs and feeding them food.

You can now change most Partners' body type and height.

Partners have been given a “Partner Exclusive” tab in their shop containing Partner Age Potions and Homestead Partner Basic Motion Card Boxes.

Partners will now only accept a certain type of gift.

A Partner’s favorability now increases further when gifting an item.

The maximum number of daily gifts you can give to your Partner has been increased.

Newly created Laighlinne Partners will now have 5x Partner Stat Training Kits in their inventory.

Partner Trade Unlock Potions sold on the Auction House, but the funds are still unclaimed, will be claimed with the gold being delivered via mailbox.

Partner Trade Unlock Potions that have been purchased from the Cash Shop since April 1st, 2024 and unused will be refunded the amount purchased in NX.

All remaining Partner Trade Unlock Potions have been removed as a result.

Equipment items equipped by Partners are no longer bound and can be retrieved by the player without the use of a Partner Trade Unlock Potion.

The following Partners and their Mounts are now permanent items on the Cash Shop:

Using the card from the inventory will create a Partner Card on the character creation menu.

Partner Card purchases will now appear in your inventory as an in-game item.

The maximum length of a party name has been increased to 50 characters.

The bugle link is valid for up to 3 minutes.

Players joining the party via clicking the bugle message will be prompted to change channels (if necessary) and move to the destination.

The bugle message will begin with a # symbol and have an outline around the message.

Using the feature will display a clickable message with the party information in the message log, allowing other players to join with ease.

A ‘Horn Bugle - World’ item is required and consumed when used.

When a destination is determined in a party, the “Recruit via Bugle” option will be available in the Party Menu UI.

This can be done across channels / maps.

This option is available through the Player, Friends List, and Guild List.

If not in a party, this will create the party and send an invite to the player.

You can now right click → Invite to Join Party.

A 30-second cooldown has also been added to prevent teleport spamming.

When creating a Normal Party, the following locations have been added as destinations to teleport to:

The ability to move parties to a preset destination has been added.

You can now search via party name directly (case-sensitive).

All parties, regardless of objective, will be displayed as a default view.

Recruit via Bugle - allows you to send a bugle with the party information.

Move to Destination - teleports you to the pre-determined location.

Recruit on Party Board - adds/removes your party from the Party Bulletin Board.

The width of the UI has been expanded for better visibility of text.

The [Wanted] party recruitment messages will no longer appear in the party chat.

The Recruitment Notice above your character will no longer expire.

The “Wanted” button has been renamed to “Recruit Locally”.

A "Commander" tab has been added to the Royal Quartermaster's shop in the Tech Duinn Lobby with the following items:

A "Training Camp" tab has been added to Shaun's shop in the Alban Knights Training Camp with the following items:

It is no longer possible to combine emblems through the "drag and drop" method.

Right-click an Alban Knight or Commander emblem and select "Synthesize" to open the synthesis UI.

A new UI has been added for synthesizing Alban Knight and Commander emblems.

The following items can now be sold/purchased via the Auction House:

An “All” category has been added to the top of the Category list. Categories can now be expanded/collapsed with a single click rather than double click.

You can now preview Hair Dyes and Chairs through the Auction House.

Management of this system is located in Options → Social → Chat → Manage Highlighted Keywords

You may add up top 10 words/phrases, with a maximum of 20 characters per entry.

When an added word/phrase is said in chat, it will be highlighted to draw your attention.

Keyword Highlights have been added to the Chat Menu Options.

Combo Card Slot Change Coupons have been modified to allow them to be destroyed via the Trash Can.

In line with our rename change to Fragarach, we have also renamed the G25 sword from Luminous Cross-hilt Sword to The Answerer.

Expanding/Collapsing a Group in your friends list now only requires a single-click instead of double-click.

You no longer need to meet the requirements to teleport to the entrance of Sidhe Finnachaid when using the Dungeon Guide.

Shadow Missions that previously required you to be in a party to progress, such as The Secret of Scathach Caverns, will now allow those not in a party to progress when speaking with the NPCs.

The setting to hide the visibility of your Support Puppet will now be saved when swapping to different Extra Equipment Slots.

The calculations performed when production crafting have been modified to capture the state when starting the craft. This will prevent situations where the display showed 100%, but it was still possible to fail, even when successfully clearing the crafting mini-game.

The specifications and security have been updated.

The window will now load directly in your Mabinogi client, rather than as an external window.

Clicking a player's name on the Message Log will now bring up the Report User window.

Your chat log history will not reset upon changing channels.

Smaller text fixes this month for some of the Shop related dialogue with NPCs, some C7 NPC text polish, more changes to the Party and Partner related texts, and unification of some of the Lance item descriptions to better convey the gameplay. Thank you for your eyes with each update. We're glad we can continue to make this game clean.

Improvements have been made to the newly added Pet Parade action that allow it to perform better under higher latencies.

The (old) Doki Doki Island quest Natural Dye Event has been cleared from all accounts. Apologies for the confusion!

Doll Bag Storage Chests will once again show the contents that are stored within the chest.

Shopkeeping Milletians of Dunbarton and elsewhere (though mostly Dunbarton…) - you will once again be able to check the set price of your wares when reviewing your merchandise. Belvast Merchants where ya be? 😭

The range of Smokescreen was increased to 15m with the Battle Astrologer update. The associated skill text has been updated to reflect this change.

With the update to the in-game Cash Shop browser, the zoom level has been corrected and the page will now display as expected when opening.

The button redirects for opening specific Cash Shop pages have been updated to better direct you towards the relevant item(s).