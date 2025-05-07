Active Events/Sales/Promotions
- Glenn Bearna Dungeon Support: Thursday, July 13th, 2023, After Maintenance ~ Until Further Notice
Renovation: Season 7
Gunslinger
Shooting Rush
-
Damage has been increased for all Ranks.
-
For Dan 3:
-
Before: 600%
-
After: 960%
-
-
Flash Launcher
-
Damage has been increased for all Ranks.
-
For Dan 3:
-
Before: 1300%
-
After: 1625%
-
-
-
The distance pushed back when using the skill has been removed.
-
An area of effect splash damage has been applied to the skill with a radius of 3.5m.
Bullet Slide
- The delay after using the skill has been reduced.
Bullet Storm
-
Damage per shot has been increased for all Ranks.
-
For Rank 1:
-
Before: 50%
-
After: 100%
-
-
-
Damage per additional target has been increased for all Ranks.
-
For Rank 1:
-
Before: 60%
-
After: 120%
-
-
-
The Max Damage Limit has been increased for all Ranks.
-
For Rank 1:
-
Before: 400%
-
After: 600%
-
-
-
The cooldown has been shortened from 15 seconds to 12 seconds at Rank 1.
-
The attack interval per shot has been slightly increased from 0.02 seconds to 0.04 seconds.
-
The effect of Seal: Fragarach will only be applied once when using the skill.
Way of the Gun
-
Bonus Damage has been increased for all Ranks when Way of the Gun is active.
-
For Rank 1:
-
Before: 15%
-
After: 30%
-
-
-
The cooldown has been shortened from 180 seconds to 120 seconds at Rank 1.
Ninja
Shuriken Charge
-
Damage has been increased for all Ranks.
-
For Dan 3:
-
Before: 690%
-
After: 1035%
-
-
-
The range has been increased from 14m to 15m at Dan 3.
-
The cooldown time has been shortened from 4 seconds to 2 seconds at Dan 3.
Kunai Storm
-
Damage has been increased for all Ranks.
-
For Dan 3:
-
Before: 560%
-
After: 1288%
-
-
-
The range has been increased from 10m to 15m at Dan 3.
Explosive Kunai
-
Damage has been increased for all Ranks.
-
For Rank 1:
-
Before: 300%
-
After: 420%
-
-
-
The range has been increased from 10m to 20m for Rank 1.
-
The cooldown time has been shortened from 4 seconds to 2 seconds at Rank 1.
-
When the skill is cast, the distance between each kunai will adjust to be farther apart the farther the skill is from your character.
-
The Explosive Trigger Range of the kunai has been increased from 1m to 2m for Rank 1.
-
Changed so that the hit targets are no longer pushed out of position.
-
The cooldown time has been reduced from 11 seconds to 6 seconds at Rank 1.
-
The Enemy Stun Duration has been reduced from 3 seconds to 2 seconds at Rank 1.
-
The delay after using the skill has been reduced.
Smokescreen
-
The range has been increased from 10m to 15m at Rank 1.
-
The delay upon using the skill has been reduced.
Sakura Abyss
- The cooldown time has been reduced from 300 seconds to 60 seconds at Rank 1.
Improvements
Partners
Several changes to Partners have been made.
-
Partner Card purchases will now appear in your inventory as an in-game item.
-
Using the card from the inventory will create a Partner Card on the character creation menu.
-
Partner Cards are tradeable with other players.
-
-
The following Partners and their Mounts are now permanent items on the Cash Shop:
-
Maid
-
Butler
-
Commerce
-
Partner’s Magical Broom
-
Partner’s Noble Carriage
-
Partner’s Long Boat
-
Partner Mount Package
-
-
Equipment items equipped by Partners are no longer bound and can be retrieved by the player without the use of a Partner Trade Unlock Potion.
-
All remaining Partner Trade Unlock Potions have been removed as a result.
-
Partner Trade Unlock Potions that have been purchased from the Cash Shop since April 1st, 2024 and unused will be refunded the amount purchased in NX.
-
Partner Trade Unlock Potions sold on the Auction House, but the funds are still unclaimed, will be claimed with the gold being delivered via mailbox.
-
-
A Style Tab has been added for Partners.
- Tail and Facewear Slots have been added.
-
-
Newly created Laighlinne Partners will now have 5x Partner Stat Training Kits in their inventory.
- Players who previously had a Laighlinne Partner created before the update will receive 5x Partner Stat Training Kits in the mailbox on their highest-leveled character.
-
The Gift function has been improved.
-
The maximum number of daily gifts you can give to your Partner has been increased.
-
Before: 5
-
After: 10
-
-
A Partner’s favorability now increases further when gifting an item.
-
Before: 2
-
After: 5
-
-
Partners will now only accept a certain type of gift.
-
Maid: Herbs
-
Butler: Fish
-
Laighlinne: Instruments
-
Commerce/William/Rem/Ram: Gems
-
-
-
Partners have been given a “Partner Exclusive” tab in their shop containing Partner Age Potions and Homestead Partner Basic Motion Card Boxes.
- Partner Age Potions do not reset on Saturdays.
-
You can now change most Partners' body type and height.
-
A Partner’s weight, upper body, and lower body can be modified similar to a player’s body through the use of Hot Springs and feeding them food.
-
A Partner’s height can be modified through the use of Partner Age Potions.
-
William and Commerce Partners cannot have their body type or height modified.
-
-
Multi-person chairs can now be used with Partners.
-
A Partner can only be seated on a multi-person chair placed by the Milletian who summoned them.
-
After sitting on the multi-person chair, you can change the seat that your summoned Partner occupies through right-clicking your Partner and selecting “Sit Together”.
-
-
Some Partners' dialogue and lines have been updated.
-
A “Disable Basic Interaction” button has been added in the menu options when right-clicking a Partner.
- Toggling this option will hide all speech bubbles and dialogue, as well as motions by the Partner.
Party System
-
The Party Creation Menu UI has been updated.
-
Regular Parties and Dungeon Parties have been merged.
- The ability to restrict parties by Skill Level has been removed as of a result.
-
The maximum length of a party name has been increased to 50 characters.
-
Leaving a party name blank will auto-populate with "[Character Name]’s Party."
-
-
The Party Menu UI has been updated.
-
The “Wanted” button has been renamed to “Recruit Locally”.
-
The Recruitment Notice above your character will no longer expire.
-
The [Wanted] party recruitment messages will no longer appear in the party chat.
-
-
The width of the UI has been expanded for better visibility of text.
-
Added new functionality buttons:
-
Recruit on Party Board - adds/removes your party from the Party Bulletin Board.
-
Move to Destination - teleports you to the pre-determined location.
-
Recruit via Bugle - allows you to send a bugle with the party information.
-
-
-
The Party Bulletin Board UI has been updated.
-
All parties, regardless of objective, will be displayed as a default view.
-
You can now search via party name directly (case-sensitive).
-
-
The ability to move parties to a preset destination has been added.
-
When creating a Normal Party, the following locations have been added as destinations to teleport to:
-
Glenn Bearna
-
Crom Bás
-
Tech Duinn
-
Mag Mell
-
Avalon Purification
-
Sidhe Finnachaid
-
Alban Knights
-
Taillteann Shadow Mission
-
Tara Shadow Mission
-
Hard Mode Alby Advanced Dungeon
-
Rabbie Phantasm
-
Abyss Peaca Advanced Dungeon
-
Hard Mode Rundal Advanced Dungeon
-
-
A 30-second cooldown has also been added to prevent teleport spamming.
-
-
You can now right click → Invite to Join Party.
-
If not in a party, this will create the party and send an invite to the player.
-
This option is available through the Player, Friends List, and Guild List.
-
This can be done across channels / maps.
-
-
Added a Bugle Recruitment Feature.
-
When a destination is determined in a party, the “Recruit via Bugle” option will be available in the Party Menu UI.
-
A ‘Horn Bugle - World’ item is required and consumed when used.
- The Horn Bugle - World with the shortest expiration timer will be consumed first.
-
Using the feature will display a clickable message with the party information in the message log, allowing other players to join with ease.
-
The bugle message will begin with a # symbol and have an outline around the message.
-
Players joining the party via clicking the bugle message will be prompted to change channels (if necessary) and move to the destination.
-
-
The bugle link is valid for up to 3 minutes.
-
Emblems
-
A new UI has been added for synthesizing Alban Knight and Commander emblems.
-
Right-click an Alban Knight or Commander emblem and select "Synthesize" to open the synthesis UI.
-
It is no longer possible to combine emblems through the "drag and drop" method.
-
-
A "Training Camp" tab has been added to Shaun's shop in the Alban Knights Training Camp with the following items:
-
Unadorned Alban Knights Emblem
-
Rune of Body
-
Rune of Mind
-
Rune of Sharpness
-
Rune of Ingenuity
-
Rune of Mana
-
New Alban Knights Rune Box
- This box will contain a random chance at an Unadorned Emblem or any of the 5 Runes.
-
-
A "Commander" tab has been added to the Royal Quartermaster's shop in the Tech Duinn Lobby with the following items:
-
Unadorned Commander's Emblem
-
Rune of Command: Phantasmal Sight
-
Rune of Command: Fateweaver
-
Rune of Command: Tenacious Taunt
-
Rune of Command: Zone of Renewal
-
Rune of Command: Unified Might
-
New Rune of Command Box
- This box will contain a random chance at an Unadorned Emblem or any of the 5 Runes.
-
Auction House
-
You can now preview Hair Dyes and Chairs through the Auction House.
-
An “All” category has been added to the top of the Category list.
Categories can now be expanded/collapsed with a single click rather than double click.
-
The following items can now be sold/purchased via the Auction House:
-
Clothing/Outfits:
-
Aladdin Shoes
-
Badoura Costume
-
Cat Armor
-
Cat Armor (Giant)
-
Cheerleader Boots
-
China 7th Anniversary Headdress (F)
-
China 7th Anniversary Headdress (M)
-
China 7th Anniversary Outfit (F)
-
China 7th Anniversary Outfit (M)
-
China 7th Anniversary Ring
-
China 7th Anniversary Shoes (F)
-
China 7th Anniversary Shoes (M)
-
Clover Pig Costume (F)
-
Clover Pig Costume (M)
-
Dorren's Robe
-
Goggle Shades
-
Great Goggle Shades
-
Heart Eyepatch
-
Lollipop Heart Eyepatch
-
Mabinogi School Shoes
-
Ornamented Crown
-
Pop Star Bracelet
-
Pop Star Dress
-
Pop Star Earrings
-
Pop Star Shoes
-
Style Sunglasses
-
Taoist Bracelet
-
Taoist Costume
-
Taoist Headdress
-
Taoist Shoes
-
-
Weapons:
-
Carpinus Healing Wand
-
Chef's Passion
-
Metal Ice Wand
-
Metal Lightning Wand
-
Panacea Healing Wand
-
Pop Star Conductor Baton
-
Ruyuefeixue's Butterfly Fan
-
Scythe that Reaps Darkness
-
-
Chairs:
-
Double Sunbed
-
Single Sunbed
-
-
Misc. Items:
-
Ballista Bolt (Merchant Group)
-
Ruined Bonita Twin Tail Ribbons
-
Bonita Twin Tail Ribbons Repair Kit
-
Broken Ruyuefeixue's Butterfly Fan
-
Ruyuefeixue's Butterfly Fan Repair Kit
-
Rabbie Phantasm Dungeon Mirror World Pass
-
Receiver of Nao's Blessing Title Coupon
-
Totem Reset Coupon
-
-
Patch Notes
Fantasy Life Changes
-
Keyword Highlights have been added to the Chat Menu Options.
-
When an added word/phrase is said in chat, it will be highlighted to draw your attention.
-
You may add up top 10 words/phrases, with a maximum of 20 characters per entry.
-
Management of this system is located in Options → Social → Chat → Manage Highlighted Keywords
-
-
Your chat log history will not reset upon changing channels.
- It will still reset upon logging in/out of the game however.
-
Clicking a player's name on the Message Log will now bring up the Report User window.
-
The in-game Cash Shop has received an update:
-
The window will now load directly in your Mabinogi client, rather than as an external window.
-
The specifications and security have been updated.
-
-
The calculations performed when production crafting have been modified to capture the state when starting the craft. This will prevent situations where the display showed 100%, but it was still possible to fail, even when successfully clearing the crafting mini-game.
-
The setting to hide the visibility of your Support Puppet will now be saved when swapping to different Extra Equipment Slots.
-
Shadow Missions that previously required you to be in a party to progress, such as The Secret of Scathach Caverns, will now allow those not in a party to progress when speaking with the NPCs.
- It's dangerous to go alone, but you got this!
-
You no longer need to meet the requirements to teleport to the entrance of Sidhe Finnachaid when using the Dungeon Guide.
-
Expanding/Collapsing a Group in your friends list now only requires a single-click instead of double-click.
-
In line with our rename change to Fragarach, we have also renamed the G25 sword from Luminous Cross-hilt Sword to The Answerer.
-
Combo Card Slot Change Coupons have been modified to allow them to be destroyed via the Trash Can.
Bug Fixes
-
Smaller text fixes this month for some of the Shop related dialogue with NPCs, some C7 NPC text polish, more changes to the Party and Partner related texts, and unification of some of the Lance item descriptions to better convey the gameplay. Thank you for your eyes with each update. We're glad we can continue to make this game clean.
-
Improvements have been made to the newly added Pet Parade action that allow it to perform better under higher latencies.
-
The (old) Doki Doki Island quest Natural Dye Event has been cleared from all accounts. Apologies for the confusion!
-
Doll Bag Storage Chests will once again show the contents that are stored within the chest.
-
Shopkeeping Milletians of Dunbarton and elsewhere (though mostly Dunbarton…) - you will once again be able to check the set price of your wares when reviewing your merchandise.
- Belvast Merchants where ya be? 😭
-
The range of Smokescreen was increased to 15m with the Battle Astrologer update. The associated skill text has been updated to reflect this change.
-
With the update to the in-game Cash Shop browser, the zoom level has been corrected and the page will now display as expected when opening.
-
The button redirects for opening specific Cash Shop pages have been updated to better direct you towards the relevant item(s).
-
Fixed an issue where the status effect from a Carpentry Quality Increase Potion was not properly removing itself when failing a crafting attempt.
Changes during the March 20th Maintenance
-
As mentioned in our April Update, the following mythological sword and accompanying technique have been renamed, and all accompanying text (such as from the storyline) has been replaced:
-
Pragarah -> Fragarach
-
Seal: Pragarah -> Seal: Fragarach
-
| 【 Localization Note 】
The Localization Team has wanted to correct "Pragarah" for several years now, re-localizing it to its proper mythological name "Fragarach" (which, in Gaelic, translates to "The Answerer"). After all, just as one would never expect to see "Excalibur" rendered otherwise in a game based on Arthurian legend, Fragarach ought to hold a similar status when one discusses the tales of Ireland. With the recent updates to the Seal: Fragarach skill, we finally had the opportunity to make the change to this odd artifact of legacy localization. The Mabinogi Team hopes that this small yet meaningful change will help foster a deeper connection with the Celtic lore that serves as the inspiration for so many characters, places, and events within the world of Erinn. |
| --- |
Bug Fixes during the March 20th Maintenance
-
An issue was causing the Def/MDef/Prot/MProt reduced via Brionac and Seal: Fragarach to be lower than expected. This has been fixed, and both should be reducing the values in the same way to the appropriate amounts.
-
The description of this year's Lovely Doki Doki Commemorative Box has been updated to reflect the proper outfit.
-
The Life Exploration Tools now correctly line break in the Item Attribute field.
-
DJ Romantic will be coming back from his "judging competition" on April 17th instead of April 24th. He wrote the wrong date in his calendar, it seems.
-
Reserve Attack settings will now save upon logging out/changing channels.
-
Fixed an issue where an untranslated message was showing when a Trade Unlock Letter of Guarantee when applied on an item.
-
The family name of Zeder was retranslated from Shiarpe to Scharp.
Known Bugs
-
-
There are currently issues causing the Blacklist to not work as expected for some players.
-
Under periodic conditions, Milletians will be temporarily unable to duel other Milletians.
-
There is an issue with the in-game Guild list not populating with guilds.
