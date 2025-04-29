This update adds the following...

This system also works when using the mouse to fly the helicopter so you can quickly switch between looking around and helicopter control.

Added "Automatically Recenter Mouse, Cyclic & Collective Look" option in the Controls Settings menu. When this option is enabled the view will automatically recentre when you release the "Hold For Mouse View", "Hold For Collective View" or "Hold for Cyclic View" buttons.

Added some limits to how far you can rotate the camera view when in the cockpit positions.

Enabled the collision batching system for bullets. This system reduces the work load on the physics engine when processing bullets by utilising multiple CPU cores.

Marder Roland 2 replaces the TOR on the BLUFOR side.

Updated the Shilka turret so its Radar dish can rotate

Added rotation systems to all turrets and radar dishes so they are animated. This system utilises Camera Frustum culling so only things that are visible to the player are animated. Sometimes this does mean Radar dishes stop rotating when they are only just visible on the targeting pod - still a bit of a work in progress ːsteamhappyː

Fixed a bug when the A-10 launched its Maverick missile which would prevent the missile from homing correctly.

Fixed a bug which would sometimes prevent a distant terrain from being culled correctly

Optimised the tree distance system to cull trees a little more aggressively.