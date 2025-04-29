 Skip to content

29 April 2025 Build 18283877
Update notes via Steam Community

-reworked sprint and vehicle acceleration keys so that they can now be pre-pressed (before spawning or entering a vehicle) no more need to release and press the key again before you can move
-fixed tree collision on one tree that still had old collision, so should no longer get stuck in trees
-tanks and motorbike reversing is now inverted (as it should be and how it is in other games)

Changed files in this update

Depot 3317911
