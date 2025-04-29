-reworked sprint and vehicle acceleration keys so that they can now be pre-pressed (before spawning or entering a vehicle) no more need to release and press the key again before you can move
-fixed tree collision on one tree that still had old collision, so should no longer get stuck in trees
-tanks and motorbike reversing is now inverted (as it should be and how it is in other games)
Version 0.1.2.509
Update notes via Steam Community
-reworked sprint and vehicle acceleration keys so that they can now be pre-pressed (before spawning or entering a vehicle) no more need to release and press the key again before you can move
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update