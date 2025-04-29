**
Hey Employees
**
Some bugs have been fixed for better gaming experience.
Update notes
-
Fixed a problem with creating a company
-
Added invert mouse axis settings
-
Automatic office lights now come on a little earlier
-
Fixed some UI bugs
-
Balanced Game
Your feedback is very valuable to us. For a more flawless office, you can give feedback via the discord channel or the steam community.
Please do not forget to leave a review on the steam page
https://store.steampowered.com/app/3399040/Office_Simulator/
Have Fun!
Changed files in this update