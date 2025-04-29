**

Hey Employees

**

Some bugs have been fixed for better gaming experience.

Update notes

Fixed a problem with creating a company

Added invert mouse axis settings

Automatic office lights now come on a little earlier

Fixed some UI bugs

Balanced Game

Your feedback is very valuable to us. For a more flawless office, you can give feedback via the discord channel or the steam community.

Please do not forget to leave a review on the steam page

https://store.steampowered.com/app/3399040/Office_Simulator/

Have Fun!