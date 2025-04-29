 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 April 2025 Build 18283868 Edited 29 April 2025 – 18:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

**

Hey Employees

**

Some bugs have been fixed for better gaming experience.

Update notes

  • Fixed a problem with creating a company

  • Added invert mouse axis settings

  • Automatic office lights now come on a little earlier

  • Fixed some UI bugs

  • Balanced Game

Your feedback is very valuable to us. For a more flawless office, you can give feedback via the discord channel or the steam community.

Please do not forget to leave a review on the steam page

https://store.steampowered.com/app/3399040/Office_Simulator/

Have Fun!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3399041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link