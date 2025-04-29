Roll the ball
If you spin the ball with the red pointer, it will roll in the direction you're pointing. In short, you can roll the ball by making circles with the mouse.
Camera movement
You can use the WASD keys to move the camera a little and see a little further ahead.
Cancel jump
You can now cancel the jump with the right mouse button.
Small changes
-
Fixed the bug where the gravel sound sometimes played twice.
-
Jumps load a little faster now
-
Possible improvement in game performance
Changed files in this update