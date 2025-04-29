 Skip to content

29 April 2025 Build 18283789 Edited 29 April 2025 – 18:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Roll the ball

If you spin the ball with the red pointer, it will roll in the direction you're pointing. In short, you can roll the ball by making circles with the mouse.

Camera movement

You can use the WASD keys to move the camera a little and see a little further ahead.

Cancel jump

You can now cancel the jump with the right mouse button.

Small changes

  • Fixed the bug where the gravel sound sometimes played twice.

  • Jumps load a little faster now

  • Possible improvement in game performance

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3448862
Linux Depot 3448863
