✅ General Fixes (solo + multiplayer):

Posser houses now correctly provide more than 5 slots in the village in multiplayer.

🧑‍🤝‍🧑 Multiplayer Fixes:

Forge and Mage Tower tooltips can now be closed by all players, not just the host.

Fixed an issue where only the host could click on the "!" for event quests.

In the Constellation tab, the non-host player's view is no longer forced to follow the host’s focus point.

The non-host player now correctly sees event panels on the left side of the screen (no more empty blue rectangle).