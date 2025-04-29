 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 April 2025 Build 18283778 Edited 29 April 2025 – 18:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

✅ General Fixes (solo + multiplayer):

  • Fixed a bug where the Crazy Lumberjack event gave 0 score.

  • Posser houses now correctly provide more than 5 slots in the village in multiplayer.

🧑‍🤝‍🧑 Multiplayer Fixes:

  • Forge and Mage Tower tooltips can now be closed by all players, not just the host.

  • Fixed an issue where only the host could click on the "!" for event quests.

  • In the Constellation tab, the non-host player's view is no longer forced to follow the host’s focus point.

  • The non-host player now correctly sees event panels on the left side of the screen (no more empty blue rectangle).

  • Fixed a bug where the non-host player could only assign one worker per building, especially in farms.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3468431
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3468433
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link