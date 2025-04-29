✅ General Fixes (solo + multiplayer):
-
Fixed a bug where the Crazy Lumberjack event gave 0 score.
-
Posser houses now correctly provide more than 5 slots in the village in multiplayer.
🧑🤝🧑 Multiplayer Fixes:
-
Forge and Mage Tower tooltips can now be closed by all players, not just the host.
-
Fixed an issue where only the host could click on the "!" for event quests.
-
In the Constellation tab, the non-host player's view is no longer forced to follow the host’s focus point.
-
The non-host player now correctly sees event panels on the left side of the screen (no more empty blue rectangle).
-
Fixed a bug where the non-host player could only assign one worker per building, especially in farms.
