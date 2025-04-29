Hey folks,

A new update is now available! Main feature of this update is fishing, but it also adds various other things, like new climbing gear, new clothes, dynamite, thunderstorms and more!

This update introduces 12 catchable fishes (including special fishes such as a blobfish, a sea cucumber etc) as well as various catchable loot and other items. The fishes you can catch depend on your location, the water depth and the type of water. The game now distinguishes between saltwater and fresh water.

It is advisable to fish in deeper waters.

In order to make climbing easier, this update adds new climbing gear! This includes a basic climbing hook, but also a more advanced and much more flexible grappling gun. Use these items to climb walls, cliffs and other obstacles. Speaking of obstacles: dynamite is now available! It works in a similar way to grenades, but can blast away terrain and buildings. Dynamite can be attached to walls to make it easier to work with.

This update also introduces thunder and lightnings. This includes 5 new weather effects - including a hurricane (intense thunderstorm with heavy rain and storm). Hurricanes only occur during spring and autumn.

We've also done preparations for a future animals husbandry and taming feature. There is still some work to do, but for now, chickens will lay eggs and you can also pick up some small animals (chickens, chicks, hares and wolf cubs).

What should not be missing are minor quality-of-life changes: crafting progression is now shared in multiplayer (co-op), posters/images can be renamed, there are more separate audio volume sliders available and the settings menu now contains a search bar to quickly find a setting. In addition to this, the building grid is customizable and the "undo" command now also covers block placement.

Last but not least added 22 new clothes with this update! This includes various shirts, pants and shoes, but also two types of armor. We're still working on more clothes as well as various customization options (e.g. the ability to change the color or to attach custom icons to clothes), so stay tuned for the next updates!

Changelog 0.8.5 (2025-04-29):