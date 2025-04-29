Hey folks,
A new update is now available! Main feature of this update is fishing, but it also adds various other things, like new climbing gear, new clothes, dynamite, thunderstorms and more!
This update introduces 12 catchable fishes (including special fishes such as a blobfish, a sea cucumber etc) as well as various catchable loot and other items. The fishes you can catch depend on your location, the water depth and the type of water. The game now distinguishes between saltwater and fresh water.
It is advisable to fish in deeper waters.
In order to make climbing easier, this update adds new climbing gear! This includes a basic climbing hook, but also a more advanced and much more flexible grappling gun. Use these items to climb walls, cliffs and other obstacles. Speaking of obstacles: dynamite is now available! It works in a similar way to grenades, but can blast away terrain and buildings. Dynamite can be attached to walls to make it easier to work with.
This update also introduces thunder and lightnings. This includes 5 new weather effects - including a hurricane (intense thunderstorm with heavy rain and storm). Hurricanes only occur during spring and autumn.
We've also done preparations for a future animals husbandry and taming feature. There is still some work to do, but for now, chickens will lay eggs and you can also pick up some small animals (chickens, chicks, hares and wolf cubs).
What should not be missing are minor quality-of-life changes: crafting progression is now shared in multiplayer (co-op), posters/images can be renamed, there are more separate audio volume sliders available and the settings menu now contains a search bar to quickly find a setting. In addition to this, the building grid is customizable and the "undo" command now also covers block placement.
Last but not least added 22 new clothes with this update! This includes various shirts, pants and shoes, but also two types of armor. We're still working on more clothes as well as various customization options (e.g. the ability to change the color or to attach custom icons to clothes), so stay tuned for the next updates!
Changelog 0.8.5 (2025-04-29):
-
[New] Fishing
-
New item: fishing rod
-
Catchable fishes: herring, carp, perch, trout, plaice, salmon, catfish, tuna, blobfish, sea cucumber, turtle, shrimp
-
Chance to catch a valuable loot bag
-
Chance to catch a junk item (stick, fishbone)
-
Earthworms are used as bait (obtainable by raking dirt)
-
Animal guts can also be turned into baits
-
-
[New] Some fishes can be cooked directly (herring, perch, trout, plaice, catfish)
-
[New] Other fishes can be cut into smaller pieces (salmon, tuna, blobfish, sea cucumber, turtle)
-
[New] Related items that can be cooked: salmon steak, tuna steak, blobfisch meat, sea cucumber meat, turtle meat
-
[New] You can now cook/bake potatoes, corncobs and pumpkin slices (oven or grill)
-
[New] Chickens, chicks, hares and wolf cubs can now be picked up and moved to other places
-
[New] Chickens now occasionally lay eggs
-
[New] Eggs can be cooked and eaten
-
[New] Added 22 new clothes (including 2 armors)
-
[New] New items: climbing rope and grappling gun
-
[New] New item: dynamite (can be used to destroy the environment)
-
[New] New item: guts (obtainable by gutting dead animal corpses)
-
[New] New storage: cloth sack
-
[New] New weather effects: thunderstorms and hurricane (drythunder, farthunder, thunder, heavythunder, hurricane), including lightnings
-
[New] Crafting progression is now shared in co-op (multiplayer)
-
[New] The game now distinguishes between salt-water and fresh water (player cannot drink salt-water accordingly)
-
[New] Added separate audio volume sliders for fire noises, player footsteps and items/objects
-
[New] Hunger/thirst values are now shown temporarily when eating or drinking
-
[New] "undo" console command now also covers element placement
-
[New] Added search bar to settings menu (to search for a setting)
-
[New] Posters/images can now be renamed (see image selection menu)
-
[New] You can now define custom grid size levels (see "Miscellaneous/Building" settings)
-
[New] Added "gridsize" console command to change the current grid size
-
[New] Added "static" flag for npcs (similar to "locked", but also disables ground- and collision checks). See "editnpc" dialog
-
[Change] Improved grid (G) behaviour for construction elements (blocks etc)
-
[Change] Chests can no longer be removed with sledgehammers if they still contain items
-
[Change] Updated some crafting recipes
-
[Change] Saloon doors now accept "DisableObstruction" attribute (command "edit flag disableobstruction")
-
[Change] When saving a scale preset in building menu (c), you can now also delete a preset
-
[Change] When player rides a mount or sits in a vehicle, their positions are always saved at the same time (so in case of a crash, you will spawn at the same position)
-
[Change] You now only get a single item when using the item spawn menu in creative mode (see green "+" button in inventory)
-
[Change] Info label in lower left corner of the screen now also shows the water type (when looking at a water surface)
-
[Change] Paint roller works faster now
-
[Bugfix] Taking items from chests now also update the crafting progression
-
[Bugfix] Fixed crash when collecting arid grass
-
[Bugfix] Fixed wrong moon brightness after going into a cave
-
[Bugfix] Player is no longer able to attach multiple storages to a boat
-
[Bugfix] Fixed error when a storage was attached to a boat while another player was sitting in the boat (multiplayer)
-
[Bugfix] Changing sign texts is now covered by the "editobjects" (see "world") permission (multiplayer)
-
[Bugfix] Fixed map tiles being blank if map tile resolutions greater than 1024 were used (in server.properties)
-
[Bugfix] Fixed mounts remaining unusable if a player disconnected while riding them
