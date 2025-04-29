Version 2.0 Major Update – New Features and Content Improvements

Main Update Highlights:

New Assist Feature: Maze Route Display

We know some players find mazes challenging, so we've added a new feature that displays the route to your target directly in the maze. This makes navigating mazes much easier. (You can enable this feature in Settings > Gameplay Features)



Yinhun Street Level:

The “Red Light, Green Light” anomaly now has a more randomized head-turning frequency, but with longer intervals. The detection is also more lenient, making the challenge easier overall.

Some anomaly hint texts have been shortened and simplified for better clarity.

Visual effects of certain anomalies have been improved.

Chaos Level:

This level has been redesigned around the themes of memory, illusion, and water. It now includes more visual elements tied to the protagonist’s memories, making it eerier but more deeply connected to the story.

Increased the overall brightness of this level.

Enhanced visual effects.



Choice Level:

Optimized and simplified the in-game texts to make them clearer and easier to understand.

Added new scenes and dialogues to make the storyline more complete and coherent.



We’ve also optimized other texts across the game to ensure everything is more concise and easy to read.

If you encounter any issues, feel free to reach out to me through any available channel.