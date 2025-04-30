新增：
增加蛊引：血胭脂虫，幽焰甲虫；
增加书籍：《蚀月蛊记·血胭脂虫》，《蚀月蛊记·幽焰甲虫》；
增加蛊虫：画皮蛊，掠影蛊；
增加功法：血脂回春，阴锋掠影；
增加头发，眼睛和眉毛颜色选择机制；
增加两件卖艺解锁的衣服；
增加新的头像系统；
调整：
调整部分天赋天赋点消耗；
调整青蚨环钱在持有银子时效果为最大；
调整蚀月谷进入山海司没有绘图老者问题；
调整蚀心金丝，青蚨环钱的功法类型；
重做选择头像系统UI；
调整黑色头像细节；
修复：
修复同命蛊生突破-金丝毒蛊因为某些原因效果提升为100倍问题；
修复捕毒大成悟道未生效问题；
修复送蛊只能遗弃正在施蛊中的蛊虫的问题；
修复部分妖物头像细节无法选择问题；
2025.04.30--V0.4.4.3
新增：
