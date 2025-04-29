This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings, players! The newest patch (0.24.6) is now live on all platforms on the experimental branch and modding branch. Please save your progress and restart your game client to update. You should be able to load normally and continue playing. If you have any problems, please let us know.

Quality of Life Improvements

Siege weapons reload a bit faster now.

“Enemy Armed with Trebuchets within custom difficulty has been renamed to “Enemy spawns Siege Weapons”. After your feedback, we’ve decided to keep the option to remove the use of siege weapons for enemies togglable.

Fixes for Enemy AI

Fixed the issue where the appearance of sieges would trigger and turn every other enemy attack into siege attack.

Fixed the issue where raiders would idle in place upon their appearance.

Fixed the issue where enemies would end up stuck in some scenarios.

Fixed the issue where your archers wouldn’t attack the enemy in some scenarios.

Fixed the issue where enemies wouldn’t react to your attacks upon settlement’s breach.

Fixed the issue where enemies would attack doors that are already set to forced open.

Enemies can now change their targets in the middle of attack.

Enemies will tend to attack targets that are close to them.

Various fixes and improvements to overall enemy AI logic.

Bugs and Fixes

Fixed several crash occurrences.

Fixed the issue where Esc button would exit the rebind menu, but wouldn’t close the key-rebinding pop up. This only happened in the in-game menu

Fixed the issue where settlers would sleep sideways in their beds.

Fixed the issue where a ladder couldn’t be built/positioned on top of another ladder.

Fixed the issue where some resources (like beeswax) would end up forbidden in some scenarios.

Fixed the issue where Quality Bed made out of wool would have relocation and remove options removed upon its creation.

Fixed some missing translations.

Known issues:

Enemies might get stuck during a siege after breaching walls with siege equipment.

Enemies don't set stuff on fire anymore. (this is temporary because the setting on fire stuff and commander AI don't play that nice at the moment ːsteamsadː)

Having underwater grated doors might confuse the enemy AI resulting in enemies just standing at the edge of the map.

If your settlers are experiencing weird animations with some actions, be sure to turn off V-sync and cap the game's FPS in the game's options. Cap it to 60fps. If the issue persists, cap it at 30.

Assigned Pets don't sleep with owners.

Some text keys are still not translated.

Player-triggered events don't have sound effects

Settlers will not refuel torches if there is no floor/ground beneath them.

Settlers will not choose the closest production building (if there are more of the same type), but the one that has a production set first in the global list of productions.

DISCLAIMERS:

⚠️ We decided to keep Dev version of the game on the experimental branch, and that means that a Dev log with red text will appear from time to time. This will help us get more info from your side when crashes and bug reports occur.

⚠️ Also, at the moment, the experimental and the main branch are different. You should not play saves from the experimental branch on the main one as it can cause various bugs - please avoid doing this.

As always, use F10 and/or the experimental bug subforum for reporting experimental issues. If you want more dynamic/direct communication - head over to our Discord server. Even though we might not reply, we are reading everything. Thank you!

Foxy Voxel