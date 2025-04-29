Spooky Survivors, the latest title by me, Johannes at Aligned Games, is now available on Steam. This wave-based roguelite blends chaotic survival gameplay with supernatural flair, all wrapped in a unique hand-drawn art style. For just $2.99, with a launch discount bringing it down to $2.24 until May 13, 2025, it's a compact experience that offers high replayability and a dose of quirky humor.

Become Van Hobo, the Spooky Slayer

Players step into the shoes of Van Hobo, an unconventional monster hunter on a mission to outlast relentless waves of undead, ghosts, and nightmarish creatures. The game embraces fast-paced, skill-based survival while delivering procedural variety with every run. Whether you're chasing leaderboard glory or experimenting with different builds, Spooky Survivors gives you the freedom to play your way.

Core Features

All Unlocks Available from the Start

No grinding required—every ability and upgrade is accessible from the beginning, allowing you to craft builds that suit your style or the challenge ahead.

Celestial Powers at Your Command

Throughout each run, you'll collect prayer crystals which can be traded for devastating abilities like meteor strikes or double damage boosts. These divine powers can shift the tide in your favor when things get overwhelming.

Unique Boss Encounters

Beyond the regular waves of enemies, you’ll also face off against godlike bosses, each with their own mechanics and challenges.

A Hand-Drawn Visual Identity

With a distinct visual aesthetic, every enemy, attack, and explosion pops with charm and style. The game doesn't lean on photorealism but creates an immersive tone through its playful and expressive art direction.

Quirky Humor

Spooky Survivors doesn’t take itself too seriously. Van Hobo’s banter, combined with the absurdity of the world, adds levity between the intense waves of combat.

Leaderboards for the Competitive

Climb the top 100 leaderboard and prove your mastery by surviving longer and scoring higher across repeated runs.

Watch the Trailer

For a quick look at the gameplay in motion, check out the official trailer:

Whether you're here for the survival challenge, the humor, or the fresh art style, Spooky Survivors delivers a punchy and affordable roguelite experience.

Available Now

Spooky Survivors is available now on Steam for $2.99, with a 25% discount available until May 13:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2115040/Spooky_Survivors/