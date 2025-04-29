Additions
-
The elevator in the DEA Office heist now has lights.
-
Hint arrows added to DEA Office heist.
-
Cooldown of pings decreased dramatically.
-
Pings are now visible through walls and will get bigger the further they are away from the player.
Fixes
-
Missing localizations added.
-
Level selector (Projector) will now be correctly synced to players that join later.
-
Picked up objects will now correctly despawn.
-
Fixed problem when player tried to join running heist.
Changed files in this update