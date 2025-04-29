 Skip to content

29 April 2025 Build 18283312 Edited 29 April 2025 – 17:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Additions

  • The elevator in the DEA Office heist now has lights.

  • Hint arrows added to DEA Office heist.

  • Cooldown of pings decreased dramatically.

  • Pings are now visible through walls and will get bigger the further they are away from the player.

Fixes

  • Missing localizations added.

  • Level selector (Projector) will now be correctly synced to players that join later.

  • Picked up objects will now correctly despawn.

  • Fixed problem when player tried to join running heist.

Changed files in this update

