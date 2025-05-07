Hi Inquisitors,
Today, we released our latest update for Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree — Patch 1.3!
This patch contains some key gameplay balance adjustments, additional stability improvements, and a range of gameplay fixes - marking the first of several upcoming patches planned in the coming weeks, aimed at refining the game and addressing more of your feedback. We also know many of you are awaiting the New Game+ mode - rest assured, it's something we're working hard on, and we'll share more details as soon as we can.
You can find details on its exact contents further down in this post — but first, we want to thank you all.
We’re very aware that the launch wasn’t as smooth as it should’ve been, and we really appreciate your patience as we’ve worked through key issues — especially those which caused the loss of save games.
As both a thank-you for your support and an apology for these difficulties, Patch 1.3 also includes two new Pet Followers, available for free for all players:
-
Kernel Buzz
-
The Unexpected Bug
To activate them: load your existing save or start a new game, then head to Options > General and scroll down to select the Pet Follower you’d like to join you on your adventure.
Thank you again for sticking with us. We really appreciate all your support and feedback as we work hard to improve our game.
More details on the contents of Patch 1.3 can be found below!
Patch Notes - 1.3
-
Various crash fixes.
-
Fixed an issue where a smoke effect would stick on the screen.
-
Fixed the arena blocker visual effects at the Ferryman boss fight.
-
Fixed multiple issues with Vendor Sell / Buy price calculations.
-
Fixed an issue that caused some of the Vendor Cart upgrades to not provide their bonuses.
-
Fixed a rare issue that caused a Portal to not fully open.
-
Fixed an issue where two aggroing Weblings died during aggro at Frozen Ramparts.
-
Fixed an additional issue that caused players to die when exiting Entropy while Phoenix was on cooldown.
-
Fixed an issue where the wrong portraits would show during conversations.
-
Fixed the background in the final cutscene.
-
Fixed an issue where the Statistics Window would show 100% Map Completion when the actual value was below that.
-
Fixed an issue where the Dark Orb upgrade would not function correctly.
-
Fixed an issue where the Cartographer achievement was not possible to earn.
-
Fixed an issue where door icons were missing on the map.
-
Fixed an issue where some sound effects might get stuck when saving the game.
-
Fixed an issue where essence gain modifiers would incorrectly apply when spending essence.
-
Fixed an issue where teleporting to a Witch Stone on a different map failed to rest the player.
-
Fixed Champion’s Cloak diagram to produce the correct item instead of Serpent’s Cloak.
-
Fixed the damage reduction of Furion’s Protection ring item.
-
Fixed an issue where walls were not properly removed after specific boss fights.
-
Fixed an issue where Travel would not work when the game ran at a very high frame rate.
-
Fixed an issue where the player would instantly die when hitting their head on a platform on the spinning wheel in the Forsaken Mine.
-
Fixed the weight of the Hollowplate chest item.
-
Minor balancing of the following Minibosses: Chthonic Stalker, Jotun, Forest Giant, Ravager, Wraith
-
Reduced the health, resistances, and damage of the following late game enemies in Crimson City: Fireplate Sentinel, Zealot, Homunculus, Icebound Burrower, Gremlins, Phantom
-
Minor balancing of the following Bosses: Matron Layla, Sleepwalker, Pyromancer, Entropic Wyrm
-
Reduced the damage output of the Marionette Sorceress Volley ability.
-
Increased the drop rate of all armor and weapon pieces dropped by enemies.
-
Increased the drop rate of Linen, Wool, and Silk Cloth.
-
Increased the healing and scaling of the Blood Craze talent.
-
Decreased the Power scaling of Fire Bolt.
-
Decreased the Spirit scaling of Ball Lightning, and slightly increased the mana cost and upgrade mana cost.
-
Lowered the stamina cost of several daggers: Ataxia, Frosttalon, Purity in Death, Tim’s Practice Daggers, Melancholy, Sanguine Kiss
-
Lowered the stamina cost of several one-handed weapons: Duskblade, Blessed Hammer, Emerald Dream, Witchclaw
-
Reduced the Lantern drain in Entropy by 22%.
-
Slightly reduced the bonus of Essence Prism Signet and Devouring Shroud.
-
Additional Lockpicks and Wood added to Gerald for purchase.
-
Reduced the damage and scaling of the Eruptive Brambles talent.
-
Reduced the damage and scaling of the Unstable Burst talent.
-
Minor balancing of enemy resistances: Permafrost Lurker, Draconic Initiate, Draconic Scorcher, Frost Mage, Corrupted Dryad, Frost Wolf, Gloom Wolf, Fang Marauder
-
Decreased the experience penalty when crafting some of the lower-level Diagrams at Vendors.
-
Increased the crafting experience for various Blacksmithing Diagrams.
-
Increased gold gained from most of the Bounty Quests.
-
Reduced the weight of several chest items: Mercenary, Allemag Cavalier, Bronze, Halberdier, Retributor, Skeleton
-
Reduced the Retalent cost drastically.
-
Added a missing item, Outlaw Cowl, to the Outlaw Brute’s droplist.
-
Added a lingering visual effect to disappearing platforms in Entropy, making them always visible.
-
Removed the cinematic armor set from the Transmog window.
