Hi Inquisitors,

Today, we released our latest update for Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree — Patch 1.3!

This patch contains some key gameplay balance adjustments, additional stability improvements, and a range of gameplay fixes - marking the first of several upcoming patches planned in the coming weeks, aimed at refining the game and addressing more of your feedback. We also know many of you are awaiting the New Game+ mode - rest assured, it's something we're working hard on, and we'll share more details as soon as we can.

You can find details on its exact contents further down in this post — but first, we want to thank you all.

We’re very aware that the launch wasn’t as smooth as it should’ve been, and we really appreciate your patience as we’ve worked through key issues — especially those which caused the loss of save games.

As both a thank-you for your support and an apology for these difficulties, Patch 1.3 also includes two new Pet Followers, available for free for all players:

Kernel Buzz

The Unexpected Bug

To activate them: load your existing save or start a new game, then head to Options > General and scroll down to select the Pet Follower you’d like to join you on your adventure.

Thank you again for sticking with us. We really appreciate all your support and feedback as we work hard to improve our game.

More details on the contents of Patch 1.3 can be found below!

Patch Notes - 1.3