Hamsters and rangers everywhere, rejoice!ːspacehamsterː

It’s time to roll a new character and start another epic Baldur’s Gate adventure, because the Reflections Of Myth & Valor portrait pack by Mike Sass is out now!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2489050/Baldurs_Gate_II_Reflections_Of_Myth__Valor/

Reflections Of Myth & Valor features 16 brand-new portraits in the art style of Baldur’s Gate and showcases a huge variety of classes, subclasses, races, and alignments: from a half-orc Swashbuckler, to an elven Priest of Tyr, to a Dwarven Defender.

Gather a party of fresh faces—and venture forth onto Faerûn!ːbhaalː

In honor of this epic collaboration, we’re releasing the two community contest portraits absolutely for FREE! Grab the installer from here, or download the archive from here.

We recommend downloading and running the installer. Select the game, and pick an install path for the portraits. Blank entries will be skipped.