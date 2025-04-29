We have reached version 0.7!

What's new:

Access to a new area located near Amerithia, passing through the Order's headquarters and up stairs, has been unlocked. This area is called “Birstall” and features a boss monster. It is important to complete this area in order to continue with the rest of the update.

Access to the pyramid located in the Aridiah desert has been unlocked, where an Adeptis boss awaits you at the top. This area will have a couple of unplayable zones until the next major update.

Added a small portion of the map in the central part of the Stralsund ruins, where you will get a key, necessary to continue.

Unlocked the rest of the volcanic area where an Adeptis boss and a key awaits you.

Update 0.7 concludes in the snow mountain area, Eztilia, where you will find another key, you must have four green keys to reach the last boss located near the train station in Eztilia. After the boss the 0.7 update concludes with a cinematic.

An extra room was added in Neummann's lab, which contains a key that will be needed to open a door in the upper right part of Grijayla, passing through Eztilia, which will unlock more parts of the map and dialogues.

Doom now runs in Toziuha Night. (Hidden achievement).



This update does not contain Portuguese translation, it will be added in a minor patch this week.

In short, you must first go to the new area near Amerithia, and then get 4 keys for the train station in Eztilia.



For bug reports or feedback, you can contact the developer on Steam forums and Discord.

This is the penultimate update before the final version. Version 0.8 is expected to arrive in mid-August.

Map reference