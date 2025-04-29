Hello, arcology citizens!

The next major content update, Index 2, is now available. This update represents the next 35% of XVTM, and picks up where the previous release, Index 1, left off.

It adds a further five and a half hours of playable content per storyline path, several new achievements, and includes numerous bug fixes and tweaks to existing content.

Whether you’re a new player or are coming from the previous release, please be sure to read through the stickied forum posts for extra information before jumping in:

As always, thank you for your support, and feel free to post on the forums if you have any questions, run into issues, or have feedback you’d like to share.

-LCN