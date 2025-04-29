 Skip to content

29 April 2025 Build 18283169

Update notes via Steam Community
Update notes via Steam Community

Additions:

  • option to save username and settings so no need to set every time.

  • scanlines option for all CRTs default is on

  • back the loading massage

  • font setting this has big impact on fps for slow PCs.

Fixes:

  • server selection

