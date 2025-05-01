Another month has passed, which means that we are ready to introduce a new monthly mode for the American Dream DLC. It's called “Popular City”. Its quirk is that all passengers want to fly to one single city. This city is chosen randomly and changes periodically. That means you will have to constantly keep track of the alternating passenger flow.



This mode will be available for a month, and when it is over we plan to publish the next one. However, “Popular City”, as well as the previous monthly game modes, will still return as part of the mode rotation.

Other than that, the update contains minor fixes to both the main game and the DLC.

Thank you for playing Fly Corp!

As always, we invite you to our Discord server to discuss the update - http://discord.gg/invite/9eHyYap and to subscribe to our page on Steam - https://store.steampowered.com/developer/kishmish