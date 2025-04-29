Quality of Life:

Tooltip UI has bigger text and new icons to help communicate better.

How To Play UI now has more information regarding Card Types.

Synergies UI now appears only when a room of that synergy is added to a path.

Trap Cards UI now displays their Durability and Duration values affected by synergy effects. Card descriptions were updated to fit this change.

Upgrade UI now displays Upgrade values for each choice.

Gaining mana now plays a VFX.

Rooms now display the durability and duration of traps inside of them.

Balancing Changes:

Waves 1-5 have fewer enemies, making the early games easier.

Hero II and Panzer II suffered a small health reduction.

Mana reward and Mana regen changes to fit new balancing.

Treasure Traps have higher CD overall.