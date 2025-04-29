 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 April 2025 Build 18283062 Edited 29 April 2025 – 16:39:32 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Improvements to the Classic Control method:

    • The pass arrow (holding button A) now shows the estimated pass distance by its length and also reveals ball behavior: it rises if the pass will be lifted and curves if it will have spin.
    • During set pieces, you can now aim your shot using an arrow when playing with Classic Control.

  • Faster game loading:

    • "Shared Training" no longer starts automatically, resulting in quicker loading times. You can manually access it from the "Random Multiplayer" button in the main menu.

Join our official Discord and help shape the future of Motion Soccer: https://discord.gg/M5vWbVmEbJ

Changed files in this update

Depot 3137351
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link