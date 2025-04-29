-
Improvements to the Classic Control method:
- The pass arrow (holding button A) now shows the estimated pass distance by its length and also reveals ball behavior: it rises if the pass will be lifted and curves if it will have spin.
- During set pieces, you can now aim your shot using an arrow when playing with Classic Control.
-
Faster game loading:
- "Shared Training" no longer starts automatically, resulting in quicker loading times. You can manually access it from the "Random Multiplayer" button in the main menu.
Join our official Discord and help shape the future of Motion Soccer: https://discord.gg/M5vWbVmEbJ
Changed files in this update