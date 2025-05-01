Dear COSMOS,

The first crowdfunding campaign for [Aliya: Timelink] merchandise will launch on May 1, 4:00 AM GMT. For full details, please visit the [MODIAN] crowdfunding platform and search for "Aliya: Timelink" or "TDGame Studio" to find our project. If you cannot access the platform but still wish to purchase merchandise, you may contact our Steam support team via email for alternative purchase options. Every order fuels our journey to bring you more cosmic wonders!

What's more, the Labor Day Update for [Aliya: Timelink] is now live! This update includes:

Content Updates

Added font size adjustment settings. Improved input cursor display logic. Enhanced HD rendering for the COSMOS animation during startup. Adjusted Aliya’s heart rate in specific story segments for narrative consistency. Revised entry conditions and dialogue text for Ending 5’s daily storyline. Adjusted oxygen consumption rates in Ending 5’s daily storyline.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where oxygen production malfunctioned under specific circumstances. Corrected typos and narrative inconsistencies in certain dialogues.

[Aliya: Timelink] is currently available at a 17% discount! We deeply appreciate all COSMOS’s support and enthusiasm! Due to current staffing limitations and quality considerations, we’ve decided to delay additional epilogue content for Ending 5 to focus on DLC development. The DLC is expected to be released within this year—thank you for your patience!

If you encounter issues or have suggestions, please submit feedback via this form (we review every response):

https://thinkdifferent.feishu.cn/share/base/form/shrcn7O8B78pU44ukn0we4N5kmg

