 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 April 2025 Build 18282910 Edited 29 April 2025 – 17:46:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Pspspsps!
While we're working on new room styles, we bring a new take on the current ones, as well as a new cat naming feature!

New room styles: Picnic, Mawrs and Loft (Winter)



New feature: Randomize Name

Don't like the name of a cat but can't think of a new one? Now you can chose a random name while renaming cats (To confirm the new name, press Enter or click the rename button).

v1.3.20 Changelog

  • New room styles: Picnic, Mawrs, Loft (Winter).

  • New feature: Randomize Name.

  • New cat names have been added from the suggestions survey. Thank you!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3244211
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3244212
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link