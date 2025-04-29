Pspspsps!
While we're working on new room styles, we bring a new take on the current ones, as well as a new cat naming feature!
New room styles: Picnic, Mawrs and Loft (Winter)
New feature: Randomize Name
Don't like the name of a cat but can't think of a new one? Now you can chose a random name while renaming cats (To confirm the new name, press Enter or click the rename button).
v1.3.20 Changelog
-
New room styles: Picnic, Mawrs, Loft (Winter).
-
New feature: Randomize Name.
-
New cat names have been added from the suggestions survey. Thank you!
Changed files in this update