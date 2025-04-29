Pspspsps!

While we're working on new room styles, we bring a new take on the current ones, as well as a new cat naming feature!

New room styles: Picnic, Mawrs and Loft (Winter)







New feature: Randomize Name

Don't like the name of a cat but can't think of a new one? Now you can chose a random name while renaming cats (To confirm the new name, press Enter or click the rename button).

v1.3.20 Changelog