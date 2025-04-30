A hotfix for FHM11, version 11.4.51, has just been released.

This update fixes a few NHL data errors, primarily with young players on entry-level contracts. Additionally, it corrects a bug that was causing some display errors with award winners. It also adds a few contracts that will take effect on July 1, 2025, mainly college and junior players signing with NHL teams as well as some similar moves in European leagues. The actual rosters still remain as they were on the trading deadline, though.

Changes:

-fixed a number of errors in the contract lengths and other data for players on NHL entry-level contract

-corrected the rights on a couple of NHL players whose rights weren't switched after trades earlier in the season

-fixed bug that was causing the player with ID#0 (Luke Adam) to be incorrectly displayed as the winner of some awards (the update will fix this in existing saves)