Changelog:

Black hole block radius now depends on difficulty. Now, on the first 8 difficulties, the radius is 1 block instead of 2 before.

Black hole reload time now is 18 sec instead of 15.

Black hole block now releases resources upon destruction, which it has sucked in.

Geyser block now has a move distance limit.

Gemogorgon and Husker damage increased by 20%.

Some localization fixes.

Some permanent upgrades cost are lower now.

Exp required for department levels are lower now.

Fixed a bug that might cause blocks spawn in the shaft entrance.