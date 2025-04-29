Changelog:
Black hole block radius now depends on difficulty. Now, on the first 8 difficulties, the radius is 1 block instead of 2 before.
Black hole reload time now is 18 sec instead of 15.
Black hole block now releases resources upon destruction, which it has sucked in.
Geyser block now has a move distance limit.
Gemogorgon and Husker damage increased by 20%.
Some localization fixes.
Some permanent upgrades cost are lower now.
Exp required for department levels are lower now.
Fixed a bug that might cause blocks spawn in the shaft entrance.
