The team here at Moonray Studios been keeping busy since we last spoke, with a major weapon rebalance, a few new features, and lots of bugfixes. Let's dive in!

The biggest change you'll notice in 1.1 is the weapon rebalance:

Weapons have been rescaled overall: Legendary weapons are mostly unchanged, but Common weapons have been buffed significantly , now performing at the level of the old rare weapons. Uncommon, Rare, and Epic weapons have been rescaled accordingly.

You'll now only ever spawn with Common weapons (which are much better than they used to be).

Weapons spawned around the world will always be Uncommon or better.

All weapons now come in every rarity. In practice this means we have added 10 new weapons: Epic/Legendary Pistol Legendary Shotgun Common/Uncommon Sniper Common/Uncommon Thumper Common/Uncommon/Rare Carpet

Sniper damage has been rebalanced, and you can no longer one-shot enemies with no shield unless you get a headshot: Previous: ~/~/100/115/130, with 2x headshot damage: ~/~/200/235/260 New: 40/50/60/70/80, with 3x headshot damage: 120/150/180/210/240

The Carpet, Thumper, and Torpedo now do bonus damage to blockers.

You might also notice a new "Tournament Password" dropdown on the main menu, which you can use to set up larger private matches. By entering a password here, you'll only make matches with other lobbies using that password. For custom matches, each team should party up, and then when ready, you can enter a password to only matchmake with other teams using that password. This ensures your party won't be split up by the matchmaker.

Some other changes in 1.1:

Reduced total size on disk and further optimized RAM & VRAM usage.

Added option in key bindings menu to reset to default bindings.

Tweaked MMR values to make it a little more dynamic, i.e. each match should contribute more to your overall rating.

And as always, we took the time to squash some more bugs:

Fixed an issue that made the in-game menu sometimes inaccessible on controller.

Fixed a longstanding visual bug when the other team quits a match, which would then show a "Round 2" or similar loading screen to remaining players during the post-game sequence.

Fixed an issue where some text, including the tutorial, would not display when your system language is not set to English.

Fixed a matchmaking bug that would sometimes cause a lobby merge failure.

Removed bloom from the UI so it no longer feels like you're reading in a swimming pool.

Fixed some UI Elements that were too blurry at lower quality settings.

Of course, the biggest problem we've been hearing from players is that they're having trouble finding a match. Unfortunately, that's one bug we're not currently able to fix via patch notes, but we do have a solution: Starting this weekend, we're introducing our Saturday Night Dives: Every Saturday, we have 3 dedicated times for you to dive in and meet up with other players for a match. We've tried to spread them out to cover our fans in different time zones.

Of course, you can enjoy Tidal Shock any day, any time if you bring a friend. (and why not? it's free after all!) Plus, you can always look for a game with the fine folks over on our Discord Server.

That's all for now! Dive into the arena and check out the update for yourself!

🌊⚡