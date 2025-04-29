 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 April 2025 Build 18282506 Edited 29 April 2025 – 16:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

1、Expected updates for the next season have been added

The game should be relatively simpler now than when it was first released, and it will not be updated as frequently in the future. I'm very sorry for the frequent updates during this period

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2216241
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link