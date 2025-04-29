 Skip to content

29 April 2025 Build 18282468 Edited 29 April 2025 – 16:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Plangman v2.6.6.5 is now live!

  • Updated health star question blocks to provide +1 health, instead of +1/2.

  • Added a max indicator to the health bar.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 740691
macOS Depot 740692
Linux Depot 740693
