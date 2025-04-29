Expeditioners,

We have just rolled out a patch to Steam which fixes and changes the following:

Bug Fixes

Fixed a soft lock caused by stunning the Grown Bourgeon right after it eats an Expedition Member

Fixed an issue where upgraded Tints that were not restocked to full capacity could be lost after returning to the menu

Replaced a placeholder texture with the correct visual asset

Fixed rare soft lock issues on the World Map:

Player could get stuck near a cliff north of the Ancient Sanctuary

Player could get stuck in a specific area in the Flying Waters level

Fixed an issue where a Glaise could spawn in an idle state if Monoco defeated an enemy with Glaise’s Earthquakes skill

Localization

French: corrected AP cost in tutorial

German: Update to one loc string

Chinese (Simplified & Traditional): fixed tutorial text and icon mix-ups

We are still working on a series of fixes and improvements for the coming weeks, and we will share more on that very soon. Until then!

Tomorrow Comes

~ The Expedition 33 Team