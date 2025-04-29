Expeditioners,
We have just rolled out a patch to Steam which fixes and changes the following:
Bug Fixes
-
Fixed a soft lock caused by stunning the Grown Bourgeon right after it eats an Expedition Member
-
Fixed an issue where upgraded Tints that were not restocked to full capacity could be lost after returning to the menu
-
Replaced a placeholder texture with the correct visual asset
-
Fixed rare soft lock issues on the World Map:
Player could get stuck near a cliff north of the Ancient Sanctuary
Player could get stuck in a specific area in the Flying Waters level
-
Fixed an issue where a Glaise could spawn in an idle state if Monoco defeated an enemy with Glaise’s Earthquakes skill
Localization
-
French: corrected AP cost in tutorial
-
German: Update to one loc string
-
Chinese (Simplified & Traditional): fixed tutorial text and icon mix-ups
We are still working on a series of fixes and improvements for the coming weeks, and we will share more on that very soon. Until then!
Tomorrow Comes
~ The Expedition 33 Team
