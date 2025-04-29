 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 April 2025 Build 18282406 Edited 29 April 2025 – 18:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Expeditioners,

We have just rolled out a patch to Steam which fixes and changes the following:

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a soft lock caused by stunning the Grown Bourgeon right after it eats an Expedition Member

  • Fixed an issue where upgraded Tints that were not restocked to full capacity could be lost after returning to the menu

  • Replaced a placeholder texture with the correct visual asset

  • Fixed rare soft lock issues on the World Map:
    Player could get stuck near a cliff north of the Ancient Sanctuary
    Player could get stuck in a specific area in the Flying Waters level

  • Fixed an issue where a Glaise could spawn in an idle state if Monoco defeated an enemy with Glaise’s Earthquakes skill

Localization

  • French: corrected AP cost in tutorial

  • German: Update to one loc string

  • Chinese (Simplified & Traditional): fixed tutorial text and icon mix-ups

We are still working on a series of fixes and improvements for the coming weeks, and we will share more on that very soon. Until then!

Tomorrow Comes

~ The Expedition 33 Team

Changed files in this update

Depot 1903341
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link