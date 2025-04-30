Fixed Aerial Assault not using the intended targeting system on a controller.

Fixed an issue where Aerial Assault landed where you move instead of where you cast when the 'Storm on the Horizon' node was allocated.

Fixed a conflict between WASD movement and enabled Move & Attack option, improving WASD functionality.

Fixed a bug with WASD movement where holding down a movement input would prevent abilities from being buffered as intended.

Fixed an issue where Evade occasionally did not trigger when using WASD.

Fixed a bug when using a controller where holding down a movement input would prevent abilities from being buffered as intended.

Fixed an issue where players could not interact with notes in Temporal Sanctum while using a controller.

Fixed a bug when using a controller where attempting to navigate tabs on the Weaver faction vendor panel would incorrectly move focus to the inventory instead.

Fixed a bug where the Weaver chest would remain interactable after being opened when using a controller, causing difficulties in picking up loot near it.

Fixed an issue where Smoke Bomb could put the player under the map or out of the boundaries when used as a traversal skill.

Fixed an issue that prevented Rogue Shadows caused by Synchronized Strikes from animating during player attacks in Online mode.

Fixed an issue where using Healing Hands as a traversal skill could put players under the map.

Fixed a bug where Forgemaster's Might was granting 10% less melee attack speed at all times, in addition to the intended 10% less attack and cast speed for your and your minions when wielding a two handed weapon and shield.

Fixed a bug where Devouring Orb's Abyssal Rush would attempt to cast in towns in Online mode.

Fixed a bug where Heartseeker's tooltip DPS still displayed as if dealing bow damage while Ravager's Dart was equipped.

Fixed a bug where Heartseeker's tooltip DPS still displayed as dealing physical damage when it was converted to cold or fire.

Fixed a bug where Ravager's Dart's '2 to 4 Throwing Damage with Heartseeker per 5 Dexterity' was not being applied.

Fixed a bug where casting Reap just before Reaper Form expired could cause the player to get stuck in place until casting another ability.

Fixed a bug where minions attempting to target Ord Lorca with melee attacks would stop pathing and attempt to attack from far beyond their attack range.

Fixed an issue where players could not move their characters near to Zealot Adherents due to the size of the enemies’ collision.

Fixed a bug where the Void Nemesis was able to move sooner than intended after using Effusive Decay.

Made a number of fixes to the Draal Queen encounter: Fixed Draal Nymphs having 350% more health than intended in most scenarios.

Fixed Draal Queen tentacles having a base level of 0, causing them to gain a massive minion health modifier, resulting in the Draal Nymphs they summoned having comparable health to the Draal Queen herself.

Fixed Draal Queen tentacles potentially being killable before the Draal Queen herself in edge cases.

Fixed Draal Lava Gatherers not scaling with level or monolith mods in the Draal Queen fight. Mods from other Echoes aside, they have about 30% more damage at level 100, similar damage at level 60, and about 50% less health at level 60.

Fixed Draal Lava Gatherers having about 25% less health than intended in other scenarios.

Fixed Monolith Green portal not moving players to the Echo after the Echo objective had been completed.

Fixed an issue with the entrances to Tombs in Forest Trails which could lead to players being stuck when exiting the Tomb.

Fixed rare cases where the Lagon fight in Echoes would not progress correctly.

Fixed a bug that allowed equipping blessings from other Timelines in the Fall of the Outcasts slot.

Fixed a bug in Online mode where some prophecies were always spawning as Humble Weaver Idol. The Minor Weaver Idol, Small Weaver Idol, Stout Weaver Idol, and one of the generic Idol prophecies should all now spawn properly in Online mode.

Fixed the highlight around equipped items lingering even after scrolling out of the inventory and onto equipped items.

Fixed a visual issue where item and gold labels would appear in the lower left corner for a split second.

Fixed a bug where the Amber Lantern ability gained while in Lightless Arbor was incorrectly alternating between Fire and Holy VFX.

Fixed several enemies missing hitflash, including Volcanic Shamans, Imprisoned Mages, Desert Serpents, and Nemesis Soldier Void.

Fixed a bug where cold converted Lightning Blast was playing an incorrect sound effect.

Fixed a display issue where Vessels of Memory and Woven Vessels of Memory did not state on their island description that Woven Echoes are unaffected.

Fixed a bug where trying to link Resonances in the chat would break the message.

Fixed an issue where Lagon's barks would activate even when the player could not see him.

Fixed an issue with the French translation of Ward Retention, changing it from "Rétention de la salle" to "Rétention de protection”.

Fixed an exception which could contribute to issues with memory leaks.

Fixed issue where Harbinger MTX gloves would not show on the Rogue.