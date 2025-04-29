Hello Space Marines,
The 7.2 hotfix is now live on every platform. This patch aims at fixing various network issues, as well as black screens that could appear when finishing an Operation.
PATCH NOTES
**Fixed multiple network issues.
Fixed a possible black screen issue when finishing operation.**
Fixed the value in the description of Heavy’s "Auxiliary ammunition".
Fixed a bug on Bulwark's perks that could be triggered by friendly fire.
Fixed an issue with the Hive Tyrant that could get stuck in its charging animation in some specific cases.
