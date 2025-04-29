 Skip to content

29 April 2025
First patch on the other side of the world!
This time I added the chance for new slimes having varying sizes.
Currently it ranges from being 25% larger or smaller, thinking maybe i might increase that but let me know what you guys think!

Version 0.113:

New Features

    • Sweets ocean now has sweets ocean decorations
    • New Slimes hatched from this patch onward has size variance
    • Size varies from 0.75 sm ~ 1.25 (abouti 25% larger or smaller)
    • offspring will inherit random size between the parents

Bugs / Adjustments

    • fixed shiny egg not sparkling
    • adjusted slime stat page to only show up to 2 decimals
    • slime stat page now shows slime size

