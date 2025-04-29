First patch on the other side of the world!

This time I added the chance for new slimes having varying sizes.

Currently it ranges from being 25% larger or smaller, thinking maybe i might increase that but let me know what you guys think!

Version 0.113:

New Features

Sweets ocean now has sweets ocean decorations

New Slimes hatched from this patch onward has size variance

Size varies from 0.75 sm ~ 1.25 (abouti 25% larger or smaller)

offspring will inherit random size between the parents



Bugs / Adjustments