First patch on the other side of the world!
This time I added the chance for new slimes having varying sizes.
Currently it ranges from being 25% larger or smaller, thinking maybe i might increase that but let me know what you guys think!
Version 0.113:
New Features
-
- Sweets ocean now has sweets ocean decorations
-
- New Slimes hatched from this patch onward has size variance
-
- Size varies from 0.75 sm ~ 1.25 (abouti 25% larger or smaller)
-
- offspring will inherit random size between the parents
Bugs / Adjustments
-
- fixed shiny egg not sparkling
-
- adjusted slime stat page to only show up to 2 decimals
-
- slime stat page now shows slime size
Changed files in this update