Update Highlights

• Clicking "i" under a level description now shows detailed info, including section difficulty. (Re-export required for pre-0.5.8 levels)

• Delete option for editor levels moved to right-click with a small dropdown menu

• Texture Pack Improvements:

• Template download + info helper added

• General UI/visual polish

• Steam Workshop uploading is now available!

• New tutorial background and gameplay improvements

• Total Score is now displayed on player profiles

• Mod Rework: Improved support and structure

• UR Bar Improvements:

• Now bigger and fully filled

• Pausing before a song starts now pauses normally instead of sending you to the menu

• SFX Volume is now tied to Master Volume

• 2 new official levels added!

• Difficulty 1.4 Update:

• Reworked damps

• Health nerfed

• Serbian language fixes

• Basic optimization improvements

• Time between tips and funny texts increased from 3s → 10s

• New tips added!

• Credits updated

• Score Global Rank now visible on profiles!