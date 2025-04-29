Update Highlights
• Clicking "i" under a level description now shows detailed info, including section difficulty. (Re-export required for pre-0.5.8 levels)
• Delete option for editor levels moved to right-click with a small dropdown menu
• Texture Pack Improvements:
• Template download + info helper added
• General UI/visual polish
• Steam Workshop uploading is now available!
• New tutorial background and gameplay improvements
• Total Score is now displayed on player profiles
• Mod Rework: Improved support and structure
• UR Bar Improvements:
• Now bigger and fully filled
• Pausing before a song starts now pauses normally instead of sending you to the menu
• SFX Volume is now tied to Master Volume
• 2 new official levels added!
• Difficulty 1.4 Update:
• Reworked damps
• Health nerfed
• Serbian language fixes
• Basic optimization improvements
• Time between tips and funny texts increased from 3s → 10s
• New tips added!
• Credits updated
• Score Global Rank now visible on profiles!
