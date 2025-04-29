 Skip to content

29 April 2025 Build 18282255 Edited 29 April 2025 – 16:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update Highlights

• Clicking "i" under a level description now shows detailed info, including section difficulty. (Re-export required for pre-0.5.8 levels)
Delete option for editor levels moved to right-click with a small dropdown menu
Texture Pack Improvements:
 • Template download + info helper added
 • General UI/visual polish
Steam Workshop uploading is now available!
• New tutorial background and gameplay improvements
Total Score is now displayed on player profiles
Mod Rework: Improved support and structure
UR Bar Improvements:
 • Now bigger and fully filled
• Pausing before a song starts now pauses normally instead of sending you to the menu
SFX Volume is now tied to Master Volume
• 2 new official levels added!
Difficulty 1.4 Update:
 • Reworked damps
 • Health nerfed
• Serbian language fixes
• Basic optimization improvements
• Time between tips and funny texts increased from 3s → 10s
• New tips added!
• Credits updated
Score Global Rank now visible on profiles!

