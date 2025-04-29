Added French, Italian, Japanese, Polish, and Turkish translations. These are machine-translated, so could probably be improved. Please share any observations in the discussions area.

Added some new quests. There are a few in the Grand Oasis plus one in the Grand City and one in the City of Assassins. Some of them drop items that may be useful in the final battles.

Fixed a problem with using items in combat.

When using an item, the target select buttons will now show more info, just like when casting a spell.

A sound effect will now play when a battle begins.

Characters with the hide skill will now attempt to remain hidden after a backstab. This will make a skilled thief or assassin much harder to kill.

An image will now be shown on characters or monster groups when a hit is scored to give a visual indication of who's taking damage.

Healing a character who has taken enough damage to put them into negative hitpoints will no longer require healing the negative damage before they regain consciousness. Instead, they will be treated as if they have 0 hitpoints. This should make it easier to get fallen allies back into the fight.

The large overview map can now be shifted up, down, left, and right with new arrow buttons or the arrow keys so you can view the far areas of larger maps.

Added a couple hints to the main line quest flow so it might be a bit easier to get back on track if you miss a step.

Added some tooltips to the character creation window so you can see how your hitpoints, armor class, or mana is being affected by your ability score rolls. Thanks to Bumpy McSquigums for the suggestion.

When all members of a monster group are killed in combat, its image will dim to indicate that it's been defeated.

You can now hover the mouse over the hitpoint and mana bars of your characters to see the exact values.

Shops, healers, rechargers, and curse removers will now show character names on the numerical selection buttons.

Hidden characters now have a bonus to flee from combat.

The game intro no longer auto-advances. You'll need to click the arrow (or hit enter/space or a controller "select" button) to advance the text. You can also skip the intro by hitting "escape".

Increased the shadow render distance so that shadows will no longer weirdly appear as you approach objects.

Improved the speed of the mouse scroll wheel for the quest log and message log windows.

Made some improvements to the UI for non-16:9 screen resolutions.

Improved button focus behavior for the spellcasting window.

Fixed an issue that could cause shop items to be displayed incorrectly.

Items that cannot be sold will have the sell button grayed out in shops.

Shop transactions will now play a coin sound effect. It's a minor thing, but it makes me happy to hear it.

Fixed an issue where it was possible to get stuck at in the southeast corner of the Forgotten City.