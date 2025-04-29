This patch mainly adjusts the main logic of the game, after the end of the second chapter, you can go out from Longzhong to the big map, and go to the third chapter, so that everyone can meet the big map earlier, and the overall game rhythm will continue to be optimized in the future.

This time, we have also made some updates to the map:

Modified the angle of the destination icon of the large map, and completed the visual effect conversion from flat to stereoscopic.

Modified the carriage of the large map to the main character to increase the sense of substitution.

The above is the detailed introduction of this patch, thank you!