greetings adventurers

we're back again on this exciting day, for it is patch day!

i've been hard at work cleaning things up, and this will hopefully amount to a better and more fun experience for you all. there's still stuff to do, but that's for the future.

for now, please enjoy this update!

so:

ToK v1.2a:

General:

-All spells can be upgraded to level 7 now

-Many spells had slight adjustment to their manacost and requirements in order to create a smoother level-up curve. This usually meant -/+1 Manacost or -/+ 1 Intelligence to read

-Freezing Strikes spell duration is now always 60 seconds

-Fireshield spell Manacost increased and duration decreased for all levels

-Shocking Discharge DMG increased for all levels

-When in fullscreen: if you pause the game, the mouse cursor will not be locked to the game window

-Two more beneficial Obelisk effects have been added added

-The game now "supports" 5540px wide resolutions. I don't recommend it, but you could play the game in this way if you wanted

-Added a "Smaller UI" toggle in the Game Options (required if you want to play on Ultrawide). It makes the ingame UI (Hotbar and Inventory, etc.) smaller

-Added a "Force Walk" hotkey, bound to Left CTRL by default (if you have something bound to that already, your hotkeys will be reset). Holding Left CTRL as you walk will make the player character ignore any interactables. This is useful if you are using a bow, as you will walk to your target instead of stopping to shoot at it.

-Changed a lot of stuff for level generation. This should hopefully resolve all crashes on level generation due to your OS being upset at a spike in CPU usage when the dungeon is finalizing.

-Potion drop rate changes. Slightly more HP potions in the early game. However, the later you go in the game, the fewer of them you'll see. This won't kick in until the Upper Halls, at which point their droprate will slowly shrink down. You'll still have more than enough to beat the game with, but now you wont have enough spare potions to fill a shipping container with. As always, this sort of balancing is something that is likely to be changed based on player feedback, so let me know if the game is being too stingy.

-Improved Final Boss behavior in melee, as strikes on him would sometimes miss due to incorrect distance calculations

-Changed Summon Death Particles

-Barrels can now decide to randomly spawn a bunch of harmless bugs upon destruction.

-Crossbow items now use the proper model when dropped to the ground

-Buffed various Unique Items

-Can now re-issue the Final Blow and Multistrike Combat Arts if you are in the process of walking towards the previously selected target

Golden Goblin:

-Ignore Evasion is now obtainable through the Goblin

-Fixed rare spell issue where the Goblin would assign invalid Spells to an item

-Fixed +All Stats sometimes not working on a Goblin item

Bug Fixes:

-Fixed error in optimization which would not turn off some lights at proper times. The game should perform slightly better at all times on lower-end PCs.

-Fixed an error when leveling up Manashield which would provide incorrect spell values

-Wand of Infection now properly causes the player to drop items that no longer meet the requirements due the the -Constitution modifier of the Wand.

-The Wounded character on Blood Coven Landing 2 will no longer block items from being picked up if the item drops on them

-Fixed Multistrike breaking if you cast it on a moving target and the target becomes out of range

-Fixed various pathfinding hiccups

-Fixed Cult Mages in Aibek's room sometimes walking in place out of fear

-Various Blood Coven Arena Room fixes with teleportation and saves

-Fixed issue where changing levels would increment the counter for Summoned Units created

-Fixed Final Blow visuals being weird on Two Handed Swords

-Fixed Aura from a certain Blood Coven enemy permanently leaving some Summons blue

-Fixed Enchanter's Lifeblood being usable multiple times due to an item generation error

-Fixed being able to generate free items by opening a chest, then loading a game before the items were created

-Fixed Venus Demons being able to charge through Barrels

-Added more file integrity checkers to prevent cases where a corrupted save is considered valid by the game

-Fixed various issues with Unconscious Knight where his state would incorrectly be loaded if you save after helping him

-Fixed Character Name not updating between saves in the Stats page

-Fixed +% Armor and +% Dodge items sometimes displaying an incorrect percentage amount

as always, please report any errors or share your thoughts!