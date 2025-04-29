 Skip to content

29 April 2025 Build 18282102
Update notes via Steam Community
  • NPCs now automatically deliver items to the FarmShed building
  • Fixed issues with the Tier 2 House
  • Fixed disappearing items from storage chests (items won't return, but the bug should no longer occur)
  • Fixed issues with warriors
  • The shovel can now be crafted
  • Farm animals no longer disappear after loading a save
  • Fixed a rare bug that could reset game progress

