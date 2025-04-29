- NPCs now automatically deliver items to the FarmShed building
- Fixed issues with the Tier 2 House
- Fixed disappearing items from storage chests (items won't return, but the bug should no longer occur)
- Fixed issues with warriors
- The shovel can now be crafted
- Farm animals no longer disappear after loading a save
- Fixed a rare bug that could reset game progress
Hotfix 1.0.8
