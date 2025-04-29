 Skip to content

29 April 2025 Build 18282058 Edited 29 April 2025 – 16:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community
Patch 0.6.1 is a small but important update that improves stability, video capture, and tool behavior based on your feedback after 0.6.0!

🔧 Improvements

  • ViewBox overlay is now visible during map capture, allowing for better lighting control and overlays.

  • Improved performance and behavior of City Tool and Lake Fill Tool.

🐞 Bug Fixes

  • Fixed video capture crashing on second capture.

  • Fixed squashed video recordings when capturing.

  • Fixed crashes on MacOS.

Thank you for your continued feedback and support!
More improvements are in the works — stay tuned!

Changed depots in public-dev-build branch

Windows Depot 3350721
Linux Depot 3350722
macOS 64-bit Depot 3350723
