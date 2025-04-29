Patch 0.6.1 is a small but important update that improves stability, video capture, and tool behavior based on your feedback after 0.6.0!
🔧 Improvements
-
ViewBox overlay is now visible during map capture, allowing for better lighting control and overlays.
-
Improved performance and behavior of City Tool and Lake Fill Tool.
🐞 Bug Fixes
-
Fixed video capture crashing on second capture.
-
Fixed squashed video recordings when capturing.
-
Fixed crashes on MacOS.
Thank you for your continued feedback and support!
More improvements are in the works — stay tuned!
Changed depots in public-dev-build branch