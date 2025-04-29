 Skip to content

29 April 2025 Build 18281995 Edited 29 April 2025 – 15:13:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

1 The game now supports French, German, and Portuguese. The translations are pretty rough - apologies in advance, couldn't afford real translators.
2 Fixed the animation of chopping pear tree

Changed files in this update

Depot 2850111
