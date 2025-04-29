This latest update corrects an issue introduced with patch 1.07 that could cause game freezes inside Episode 0.

Patch Notes

Gameplay:

Fixed an issue where the game could freeze early on in Episode 0.

Fixed an issue where toggling on or off the Inverted Y-Axis option for camera controls inside the phone's Settings menu wasn't always taking effect immediately.

UI and Display:

Adjusted the positioning of certain Settings menu elements to avoid unintentional clipping.

Fixed an issue where the game could default to a back-up resolution during start-up in unintended scenarios.

Apologies for any interruptions in game play experiences, and thank you to all our players for their patience and assistance with reporting issues.

As always, you can report bugs or request assistance from us on our official Discord or in the Steam Discussion forums for of the Devil.