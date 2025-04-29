

The final chapter begins.

The realm of Terrabruma teeters on the brink, and only one mage remains to turn the tide. Wizordum 1.0 is officially here, unleashing a climactic new episode, three powerful elemental weapons, and six expansive levels filled with lava-soaked citadels, icy caverns, deadly traps, and ancient secrets.

Battle the Guardians of Chaos in this retro-inspired fantasy FPS where pixel magic meets modern boomer-shooter design. Face infernal imps, necromancers, ice golems, and more with the help of new tools like the Faewood Crossbow, Poison Vials, and the devastating Staff of Chaos.



**

And then there’s the Grimoire.

**

Forged from the remnants of a fallen necromancer, the Grimoire channels raw, chaotic power... Obliterating anything in the caster’s path. It’s the ultimate weapon for those ready to embrace the dark.

Enhancements across all previous episodes include improved quality-of-life updates, secret Lore Scrolls to uncover Terrabruma’s past, and Wizordum’s intuitive in-game Level Editor makes crafting your own adventures quick and rewarding—no modding experience required. Whether you’re designing puzzle-filled labyrinths, boomer-shooter gauntlets, or nostalgic tributes to classics, the tools are at your fingertips. Even better? A growing library of community-made levels is already live and ready to play, offering endless replayability beyond the main campaign.

🎉 To celebrate the launch, Wizordum is 15% OFF on Steam for a limited time!

Grab your wand. The war for Terrabruma ends now.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1715590/Wizordum/

Follow @Apogee Entertainment and @Wizordum on Twitter/X. Join the [Apogee Community Discord!](discord.gg/Apogee)