FIXES
-
[General] Fixed a known issue where the VR headset would display no image during shader compilation on first launch by adding loading screen.
-
[Crash] The game no longer crashes when you terminate a Top Priority Mission.
-
[Weapons] Removed the reticle inside the Sight Magnifier that was displayed there by mistake.
-
[Weapons] Improved precision of the Reflex Sight for G36 Handle – bullets no longer veer to the left.[Weapons] You can now use the button to break or close the shotgun while holding a cartridge taken from the shotgun’s cartridge belt in your other hand.
-
[Weapons] The safety on Fort-17 pistol is now positioned correctly.
-
[Weapons] Foregrips installed on weapons no longer occasionally stop working after a saveload.
-
[Gear] Helmets no longer have collision that made them interfere with weapons.
-
[Radius Locations] Made the Forest location less dark.
-
[UI] The death screen is no longer obstructed by objects in the game world.
-
[Valve Index] Player’s fingers are now tracked correctly when using Valve Index controllers.
-
[Valve Index] The required grip strength for the right hand is now equal to that of the left hand, rather than being significantly greater.
Changed files in this update