29 April 2025 Build 18281891 Edited 29 April 2025 – 16:19:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

FIXES

  • [General] Fixed a known issue where the VR headset would display no image during shader compilation on first launch by adding loading screen.

  • [Crash] The game no longer crashes when you terminate a Top Priority Mission.

  • [Weapons] Removed the reticle inside the Sight Magnifier that was displayed there by mistake.

  • [Weapons] Improved precision of the Reflex Sight for G36 Handle – bullets no longer veer to the left.[Weapons] You can now use the button to break or close the shotgun while holding a cartridge taken from the shotgun’s cartridge belt in your other hand.

  • [Weapons] The safety on Fort-17 pistol is now positioned correctly.

  • [Weapons] Foregrips installed on weapons no longer occasionally stop working after a saveload.

  • [Gear] Helmets no longer have collision that made them interfere with weapons.

  • [Radius Locations] Made the Forest location less dark.

  • [UI] The death screen is no longer obstructed by objects in the game world.

  • [Valve Index] Player’s fingers are now tracked correctly when using Valve Index controllers.

  • [Valve Index] The required grip strength for the right hand is now equal to that of the left hand, rather than being significantly greater.

