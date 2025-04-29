[General] Fixed a known issue where the VR headset would display no image during shader compilation on first launch by adding loading screen.

[Crash] The game no longer crashes when you terminate a Top Priority Mission.

[Weapons] Removed the reticle inside the Sight Magnifier that was displayed there by mistake.

[Weapons] Improved precision of the Reflex Sight for G36 Handle – bullets no longer veer to the left.[Weapons] You can now use the button to break or close the shotgun while holding a cartridge taken from the shotgun’s cartridge belt in your other hand.

[Weapons] The safety on Fort-17 pistol is now positioned correctly.

[Weapons] Foregrips installed on weapons no longer occasionally stop working after a saveload.

[Gear] Helmets no longer have collision that made them interfere with weapons.

[Radius Locations] Made the Forest location less dark.

[UI] The death screen is no longer obstructed by objects in the game world.

[Valve Index] Player’s fingers are now tracked correctly when using Valve Index controllers.