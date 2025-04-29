 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 April 2025 Build 18281758 Edited 29 April 2025 – 14:52:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug where Yi’s Assistance cooldown did not decrease when the scabbard was not being held.
Fixed a bug where Boss 2 could fall underground and die during a phase transition.
Fixed a bug where Boss 3 could remain in Phase 1 permanently.
Fixed a bug where Boss 3 had abnormally high HP in Phase 2.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2899672
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link