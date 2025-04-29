 Skip to content

29 April 2025 Build 18281730 Edited 29 April 2025 – 15:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Update:

  • Cards auto-upgrade now can be stopped

  • Cards auto-upgrade show last opened card when it's unfolded

