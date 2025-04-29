English

##########Content################

[Guide to Monster Hunting]Added the entry for Aphrodisiac Mushroom

[Guide to Monster Hunting]Added the entry for Psychedelic Mushroom

[Quest]Identify Historical Object now indicates where you can find the person who needs your help.

[Quest]Identify Historical Object can now have its difficulty dynamically changed at runtime.

[The Oasis Teahouse]Added a mission board.

[The Oasis Teahouse]The mission board here now gives random "Identify Historical Object" missions. They are usually harder than the ones in the Bazaar.

[The Oasis Teahouse]Added a dialog option for the bartender. You can ask him if there are any jobs. He will guide you to the mission board.

[Wiki]Updated the quest page.

简体中文

##########Content################

【怪物狩猎指南】加入了催情菇的条目。

【怪物狩猎指南】加入了迷幻菇的条目。

【任务】【鉴定历史文物】任务现在会在任务说明中写明在哪里可以找到需要你帮助的人。

【任务】【鉴定历史文物】现在可以动态改变难度。

【绿洲茶馆】加入了一个提供随机任务的公告板。

【绿洲茶馆】这里的任务公告板现在会提供随机的【鉴定历史文物】任务，难度会比巴扎的高。

【绿洲茶馆】为酒保加入了一个对话选项。你可以询问是否有工作。他会让你去检查任务板。

【维基】更新了任务页面。

Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场

https://controlc.com/675cfd09

https://pastelink.net/gtdvob89